Covid-19: Brazilian woman dodges deportation over 'civil unrest' caused by virus

A Brazilian protester faces off with the military police in Sao Paulo. There have been a number of protests held in Brazil against coronavirus restrictions and the president’s handling of the pandemic.

A woman has escaped deportation from New Zealand due to Covid-19’s impact on her home country, Brazil.

It would be “unduly harsh” to deport her during the pandemic, which has resulted in “civil unrest, increased unemployment, and the collapse of the health system” in Rio de Janeiro, where she is from, a tribunal has ruled.

Monique De Nazareth Gouvea, 37, came to New Zealand in August 2019 on a three-month visitor visa to be with her partner, a New Zealand citizen. They got engaged in October that year.

The coronavirus pandemic in Brazil leaves millions wondering where their next meal is coming from.

However, Immigration New Zealand declined her further applications for visitors’ visas due to insufficient evidence that she would return to Brazil when her visa ran out, as well as insufficient evidence of a strong relationship with her partner.

De Nazareth Gouvea lodged a humanitarian appeal with the Immigration and Protection Tribunal in March against her liability for deportation.

Bruna Prado/Getty Images A health agent of the City of Rio de Janeiro holds a positive Covid-19 rapid test. More than 5.2 million people in Brazil have now tested positive for the virus.

A recently-released decision from the tribunal shows her lawyer, Ivy Lou Obillo-Rodriguez, argued her client would be at risk of contracting coronavirus in Brazil – “the world’s Covid-19 pandemic centre” – if made to return.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is the country with the second-highest number of reported cases in the world, behind only the United States.

As of this week, more than 5.2 million people in Brazil have contracted the virus and more than 153,000 people have died.

De Nazareth Gouvea’s fiancé owns and runs a restaurant, which is his only source of income, so would be unable to leave New Zealand for an extended period, Obillo-Rodriguez said.

The couple had completed a marriage preparedness course at their local Catholic church and had planned their wedding.

In her decision, tribunal member Martha Roche said the health system in Rio de Janeiro was “in a state of collapse” due to the pandemic.

Bruna Prado/Getty Images A health agent performs a Covid-19 rapid test on a resident of a favela, or slum.

She also noted “civil unrest” throughout Brazil, including protests against pandemic-related restrictions and President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the situation.

“In June 2020, military police with riot shields and batons responded to protesters at Copacabana Beach. On another occasion, police used tear gas against demonstrators,” Roche said.

De Nazareth Gouvea’s deportation would also separate her from her partner indefinitely, Roche said.

The 37-year-old had “exceptional circumstances” which would make it “unjust or unduly harsh” for her to be deported, she said.

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Thousands protest in Sao Paulo against President Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

The tribunal ordered De Nazareth Gouvea be granted a 12-month work visa so she can remain in New Zealand.

She can then apply for a partnership visa, the decision said.

De Nazareth Gouvea is not the first person to escape deportation due to the pandemic.

An Afghan citizen will have his case re-examined by the Immigration Minister due to Covid-19’s spread back home, while a pregnant woman from India, where the virus is “uncontrolled”, was granted a work visa.