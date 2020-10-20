Covid-19: Health minister wasn't consulted on Auckland testing centre closures

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says Aucklanders do still have access to testing for Covid-19 over the weekend even though none of the city's community testing centres are open outside the working week.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said he wasn't consulted on scaling back Covid-19 community testing centres in Auckland due to a “communication error”.

There had been 20 dedicated community testing centres in the city at the height of the latest Covid-19 outbreak but most are closed now Auckland is at alert level 1.

Hipkins said he was investigating the change and said testing must remain readily accessible.

“I wasn’t consulted on the centre closures. There was no ill intent behind it, just a communication error,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Only six testing centres open in Auckland, none on weekends

* Coronavirus: Covid scepticism's unhealthy consequences

* Coronavirus: Health minister's conflicting advice over rules for Aucklanders attending conferences



“Some of our testing centres have seen very low numbers on weekends, and we have seen that pop-up sites get higher rates of testing.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Chris Hipkins says he wasn't consulted on scaling back Covid-19 community testing centres in Auckland.

Hipkins said the number of testing sites is being looked at regularly, and he will be having a conversation with relevant DHBs and public health units this week about communication going forward.

One Auckland resident struggled to find somewhere to get tested at the weekend, with most GPs closed, Radio NZ reported.

Healthline had told them to get a swab because they were unwell and had been in touch with someone who had recently been overseas.

But they could not get an appointment at the recommended clinic before it closed on Saturday and could not find one open on Sunday.

“We were really shocked there was nowhere available for us to do the right thing,” they told Radio NZ.

Hipkins said it was important that people knew where to go to get a test when they needed one.

“The key message is anyone who wants a test should be able to get one.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Olu De Rozario tests a woman in a drive-thru testing centre in Auckland.

Anyone who was showing symptoms of Covid-19 should call Healthline, Hipkins said, which would be able to say where to go to get a test.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Morning Report that Covid-19 testing was always available at the weekends.

However, he said he will talk with the DHBs and regional public health units to make sure that is very clear to members of the public.

“I trust their [DHBs’] judgement, they did an excellent job of scaling up testing during the recent Auckland August outbreak,” he said.

“I know they take seriously the need for testing to be accessible to all populations and right around the Auckland region so, we'll have the discussion and I guess what we'll want to be reassured about is the accessibility, including on the weekends and evenings.”