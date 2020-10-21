Coronavirus: Vessel told to stay out of Napier until next week

The man could have been infectious while working aboard the Ken Rei ship.

Napier Port is going to keep the Ken Rei from docking until next week, despite Health Ministry advice that it could safely berth.

The port was notified on Sunday that the vessel heading to Napier had possible Covid-19 exposure, so in line with advice from the local Public Health Unit, made it anchor at sea, rather than bringing it in to dock.

The vessel was being kept offshore until a plan was put in place for testing the crew.

Dan Browne/Stuff The logging ship Ken Rei, anchored off Napier, where 21 crew are in limbo after being deemed close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

A spokesman for the Port said the Ministry of Health advised it on Tuesday that the vessel could safely berth at any New Zealand port and load cargo while following the existing Covid 19 procedures and guidelines.

Stuff The Ken Rei cannot enter Napier Port, pictured, until next Wednesday.

The Ministry said the 21 crew are all reported to be well 7 days following the purported contact, that testing of the crew could be offered once the vessel has berthed, and that shore leave would not be granted unless it was approved by the local Medical Officer of Health

On Wednesday the spokesman said there was no cargo for the vessel to collect at the port and the cargo the vessel was entering Napier to collect on Sunday had already left the docks on a replacement vessel

“For all these reasons, Napier Port believes the best precaution to take for its people and the community is to keep the Ken Rei anchored offshore until Wednesday 28 October 2020, which represents the equivalent of a 14-day isolation for the vessel from the date of Covid-19 exposure,” he said.

“At that time, we will assess the circumstances of the vessel. This is in line with our responsibility to our people (and the community) under the Health & Safety at Work Act,” he said.

While the vessel is anchored offshore the port would deliver supplies as required and continue to offer any assistance to take medical staff out to the vessel to facilitate testing.