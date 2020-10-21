Covid-19: Auckland pub patrons 'close contacts' of new coronavirus case

Close contacts in the pub have been identified and should get tested, health authorities say.

Pub patrons have been asked to self-isolate and get tested as authorities investigate a Covid-19 case on Auckland’s North Shore.

A person now confirmed to have been infectious with coronavirus was at The Malt in Greenhithe from 7.30 pm until 10 pm on Friday, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said.

A few close contacts in the pub had been identified and ARPHS was contacting them.

Staff will also be asked to get tested.

“If people at the pub that night get sick however, even after a negative test result, they should self-isolate again, and get tested again,” ARPHS added.

