Covid-19: Two recent, one historical Covid-19 infections aboard ship linked to Auckland port worker case

Container ship Sofrana Surville, where it is believed an Auckland marine electronics engineer contracted Covid-19.

Two crew members aboard the ship at the centre of an Auckland port worker infection have tested positive for Covid-19, while a third has shown a historic infection.

All 19 crew aboard the ship docked off the Queensland coast were tested. The Ministry of Health previously suspected the ship as being the source of infection for the Auckland worker.

Three crew on board have tested positive for the virus, however, serology testing shows one to be a historical infection that has since recovered.

The second crew member returned a weak positive PCR test and a positive serology test, indicating they were at the end of a recent infection. The third person on board who tested positive was believed to be in the mid to late stage of the infection, the ministry said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Three ships at centre of investigation into source of man's infection

* Thirteen people identifed as possible Covid-19 contacts in New Plymouth

* Napier Port doesn't want vessel at Covid-19 risk to dock



Ministry of Health/YouTube There are 25 new Covid-19 cases – 23 of these are imported, two are linked to the port worker.

Initial genome sequencing showed the virus strain of the Auckland port worker has never been recorded in New Zealand. The three positive cases will be sequenced to determine if they are the original source of infection.

The ship travelled from Papua New Guinea to the Solomon Islands and Brisbane, before arriving in Tauranga and moving onto Auckland.

The port worker, a marine electronics technician, conducted maintenance work on the ship on October 12 and 13. He wore personal protective equipment (PPE) while on board.

After leaving New Zealand, the ship picked up eight new crew members from the Philippines on October 13 before travelling to Noumea and onto Australia.

Genome sequencing showed the man had a strain of the virus that had not been found in New Zealand previously.

Australian Health Minister Steven Miles said the New Zealand government requested genomic sequencing on the two crew members’ cases to determine whether the cases were linked to the new strain, The Australian reported.

The two cases have not been added to Queensland's number of cases as they have not arrived on Australian soil yet.

"There's a meeting underway to determine if they will be evacuated to the [Australian] mainland, and what hospital that will be," Miles said.