Coronavirus: How many new cases of Covid-19 will there be?

The Ministry of Health is due to release its daily Covid-19 update at 1pm.

On Saturday, there were 11 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

Five of the cases were among international fishing crew in isolation in Christchurch. They tested positive on day six of their stay.

1 NEWS The Director-General of Health says Labour Weekend isn’t a time to ease off taking the virus seriously.

The cases were among hundreds of fishers from Russia and Ukraine who arrived on flights chartered by fishing companies.

Auckland community cluster

The weekend’s new cases come amid a new community cluster in Auckland.

A port worker, two of his work contacts and one of their household contacts, who works at Westpac NZ’s head office, have all tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.

Up to 120 gym-goers may be considered casual contacts of one of the cases after swiping into the gym on the same day.

The infected man visited Snap Fitness Browns Bay while infectious on Saturday, October 17.