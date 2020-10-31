Covid-19: Ministry of Health to provide update on case numbers
The Ministry of Health will shortly provide an update on New Zealand’s Covid-19 numbers.
The update, via a press release, is expected around 1pm on Saturday.
There was one new imported case of coronavirus on Friday.
The case was a fisherman from the Russian and Ukrainian group in isolation at Christchurch’s Sudima Hotel.
The hotel is being used exclusively for the group which arrived on a charter flight paid for by three major fishing companies.
He was already being closely monitored as he was a close contact of a previous case from the same group.
Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Friday new testing requirements for international maritime crew arriving in New Zealand.
