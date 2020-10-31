Covid-19: Ministry of Health to provide update on case numbers

The Covid-19 genome sequence of the 'marine cluster' has been matched with another in Australia, all but confirming the outbreak's source, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The Ministry of Health will shortly provide an update on New Zealand’s Covid-19 numbers.

The update, via a press release, is expected around 1pm on Saturday.

There was one new imported case of coronavirus on Friday.

The case was a fisherman from the Russian and Ukrainian group in isolation at Christchurch’s Sudima Hotel.

The hotel is being used exclusively for the group which arrived on a charter flight paid for by three major fishing companies.

Monique Ford/Stuff There was one new case of coronavirus in managed isolation on Friday. (File photo)

He was already being closely monitored as he was a close contact of a previous case from the same group.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Friday new testing requirements for international maritime crew arriving in New Zealand.