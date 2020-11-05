Covid-19: Lockdown took emotional toll on Kiwis, survey finds

A survey of more than 2000 New Zealanders during alert level 4 found close to 40 per cent reported their mental wellbeing was low. (File photo)

Lockdown took a toll on New Zealanders’ mental health, with almost one-third experiencing moderate to severe psychological distress and one in 10 reporting some form of family harm during alert level 4, a survey has found.

This was particularly true among younger adults, with almost half of those aged between 18 and 24 reporting moderate to severe distress, versus one in 10 aged 65 years or older.

Research published on Thursday by the University of Otago asked Kiwis about their level of stress, anxiety and depression, their living circumstances, and whether there were any positive outcomes from lockdown.

SUPPLIED Dr Susanna Every-Palmer from the University of Otago (Wellington) said the Government should make providing mental health support a similar priority to other health measures linked to Covid-19, such as contact tracing.

While New Zealand's lockdown successfully eliminated Covid-19 from the community, the achievement took a psychological toll, Dr Susanna Every-Palmer, the head of the department of psychological medicine at the University of Otago (Wellington), said.

READ MORE:

* Youth mental health problems double in 10 years, Covid-19 impact could be 'extensive'

* Sleeping with the enemy: Learning to stop worrying and live with Covid

* Post Covid-19, it'll be life but not as we know it



New Zealand went into alert level 4 lockdown on March 26, for 33 days.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Political parties are putting the issue of mental health strongly in focus, but experts say a wave of anxiety and mental distress is on the way.

The survey, carried out among 2010 Kiwis between April 15 and 18 (days 19-22 of lockdown) found 39 per cent said their level of wellbeing was low.

Sixteen per cent had moderate to high levels of anxiety.

About 6 per cent reported having suicidal thoughts during lockdown and 2 per cent reported suicide attempts.

“Substantially increased” rates of distress were seen among those who reported losing their jobs or a reduction in work due to the pandemic, and those who had potential vulnerabilities to Covid-19.

Jason Dorday/Stuff New Zealand was in alert level 4 lockdown for 33 days between March and April.

People who had poor health and a past diagnosis of mental illness also reported increased distress, Every-Palmer said.

Almost one in 10 participants reported experiencing some form of family harm during lockdown, including sexual assault, physical assault, harassment and threatening behaviour.

However, people also reported silver linings to alert level 4.

Sixty-four per cent said they enjoyed working from home, spending more time with family and living in a quieter, less polluted environment.

The consequences of the pandemic would be “pervasive and prolonged”, Every-Palmer said.

“Our findings emphasise the need to put resources into supporting mental wellbeing both during and after lockdowns.”

She said the Government should make providing mental health support a similar priority to other health measures, such as contact tracing and providing PPE (personal protective equipment).

College of GPs medical director Dr Bryan Betty said general practitioners “absolutely” saw an anecdotal increase in patients reporting distress and anxiety due to lockdown.

SUPPLIED Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said there had been an anecdotal increase in patients experiencing depression and anxiety during and following lockdown.

Betty said a lot of the anxiety related to uncertainty about the virus itself, as well as issues around job security and finances.

This had also resulted in an upswing in referrals to “already stretched” mental health services, he said.

The distress did not end when lockdown did.

“We are seeing quite a heavy workload still ... the demand is definitely still there.”

Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland said that while the response had now shifted on to the economy and ongoing containment of the virus, the study was a “timely reminder” the virus also had “psychological consequences” that would be with people long after Covid-19 had been eliminated.

“The new minister of health will want to pay close attention to studies like this and continue investing in training mental health professionals to inoculate the country against a future wave of mental health difficulties,” he said.

Where to get help