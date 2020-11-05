Covid-19: Lockdown took 'significant' emotional toll on Kiwis, survey finds
Lockdown took a “significant” toll on New Zealanders’ mental health, with almost one-third experiencing moderate to severe psychological distress, and one in 10 reporting some form of family harm during alert level 4, a survey has found.
This was particularly true among younger adults, with almost half of those aged between 18 and 24 reporting moderate to severe distress, versus one in 10 aged 65 years or older.
Research published on Thursday by the University of Otago asked Kiwis about their level of stress, anxiety and depression, their living circumstances, and whether there were any positive outcomes from lockdown.
While New Zealand's lockdown successfully eliminated Covid-19 from the community, the achievement took a psychological toll, Dr Susanna Every-Palmer, the head of the department of psychological medicine at the University of Otago (Wellington), said.
READ MORE:
* Youth mental health problems double in 10 years, Covid-19 impact could be 'extensive'
* Sleeping with the enemy: Learning to stop worrying and live with Covid
* Post Covid-19, it'll be life but not as we know it
New Zealand went into alert level 4 lockdown on March 26, for 33 days.
The survey, carried out among 2010 Kiwis between April 15 and 18 (days 19-22 of lockdown) found 39 per cent said their level of wellbeing was low.
Sixteen per cent had moderate to high levels of anxiety.
About six per cent reported having suicidal thoughts during lockdown, and two per cent reported suicide attempts.
“Substantially increased” rates of distress were seen among those who reported losing their jobs or a reduction in work due to the pandemic, and those who had potential vulnerabilities to Covid-19.
People who had poor health and a past diagnosis of mental illness also reported increased distress, Every-Palmer said.
Almost one in 10 participants reported experiencing some form of family harm during lockdown, including sexual assault, physical assault, harassment and threatening behaviour.
However, people also reported silver linings to alert level 4.
Sixty-four per cent said they enjoyed working from home, spending more time with family and living in a quieter, less polluted environment.
The consequences of the pandemic would be “pervasive and prolonged”, Every-Palmer said.
“Our findings emphasise the need to put resources into supporting mental wellbeing both during and after lockdowns.”
She said the Government should make providing mental health support a similar priority to other health measures, such as contact tracing and providing PPE.
College of GPs medical director Dr Bryan Betty said general practitioners “absolutely” saw an anecdotal increase in patients reporting distress and anxiety due to lockdown.
Betty said a lot of the anxiety related to uncertainty about the virus itself, as well as issues around job security and finances.
This had also resulted in an upswing in referrals to “already stretched” mental health services, he said.
Distress didn’t end when lockdown did.
“We’re seeing quite a heavy workload still ... the demand is definitely still there.”
Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland said while the response has now shifted onto the economy and ongoing containment of the virus, the study was a “timely reminder” the virus also has “psychological consequences” that would be with people long after Covid-19 has been eliminated.
“The new Minister of Health will want to pay close attention to studies like this, and continue investing in training of mental health professionals to inoculate the country against a future wave of mental health difficulties,” he said.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
Stuff