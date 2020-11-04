Covid-19: Business leaders want tracer app signs to be made more obvious

Two workers at the Sudima managed isolation facility in Christchurch have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Shops and eateries should make their Covid check-in signs more prominent to battle complacency among Kiwis who have stopped using the tracer app, a business leader says.

The call comes as two community cases of the deadly virus emerged in Christchurch this week, with both cases visiting shops while contagious before they went into isolation.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The vast majority of people using the Countdown supermarket in Christchurch used the tracer app.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said businesses should make QR codes more prominent.

“In some places it is not obvious. Businesses have a role to play to do everything they can to encourage the use of signing in, and making it really clear and obvious that this is what is expected.

“There has been a degree of complacency. Hopefully we will see people using these sorts of systems more now.”

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images A QR code for the Covid tracker app displayed in the window of The Bristol Bar in Cuba Mall in Wellington.

On Tuesday, only three of the 26 people who entered a Countdown supermarket in Christchurch over a 15-minute period used the Covid-19 QR Tracer app.

The supermarket was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Sunday. He was one of two community cases in Christchurch announced this week.

The second community Covid-19 case visited the Chemist Warehouse at the South City Shopping Centre in Colombo St, in central Christchurch, on Friday afternoon.

The person checked in with their Covid Tracer app and a push notification has been sent to anyone who checked in to the shop with the app around the same time.

But, despite pleas from local and national leaders, people do not appear to be checking in using the QR codes outside retail and hospitality outlets across New Zealand.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A man who later tested positive for Covid-19 visited the supermarket on Sunday afternoon.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday there had been a “drop-off” in usage of the tracer app and urged people to use it more.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel also called on Cantabrians to not become complacent.

Foodstuffs New Zealand head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said their supermarkets displayed the tracer QR codes in prominent places.

Monique Ford/Stuff A QR code displayed in the doorway fo Floriditas cafe and restaurant in Cuba St in Wellington.

“Foodstuffs stores will continue to display them and, where appropriate, provide manual registers at high visibility areas in and around the store, including store entrances, in all alert levels.”

Countdown safety general manager Kiri Hannifin said QR code posters were already prominently placed.

“There are also manual [paper] options available in every store for those who don’t have the app.

“We are trying to make it as easy as we can for customers to remember to use the app – for example, by displaying posters around checkout areas too.”