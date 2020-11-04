Covid-19: Call for inquiry into managed isolation facilities after nurses infected

About 50 people were tested in the first hour The Princess Margaret Hospital pop-up centre was open.

A nurses’ union is calling for an urgent inquiry into New Zealand's managed isolation facilities, citing concerns about understaffing, a lack of resourcing and personal protective equipment.

The plea comes after two nurses working at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch, which is being used to isolate 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, tested positive for Covid-19.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said on Tuesday both nurses remained “comfortable”.

New Zealand Nurses Union kaiwhakahaere (co-director) Kerri Nuku said she has been receiving growing concerns from nurses working in MIQ facilities.

"The same [concerns] that we were talking about in the early days seem to still be relevant today."

She said many of the guests in the MIQs were requiring more intensive treatment than just being monitored and it was causing "high pressure" environments for health staff.

New Zealand Nurses Union kaiwhakahaere (co-director) Kerri Nuku says she has been receiving growing concerns from nurses working in MIQs.

"Now that we've got two health care workers that are infected it's really hard to instil the confidence that they're safe when they're at work.

"Every time they go and do screening its enormous pressure and it's quite a stressful situation to be in constantly, and knowing that you've got a huge responsibility in terms of protecting the border."

Nuku said a review was needed to ensure health staff were protected, receiving the appropriate support and resourcing, and to ensure guests were receiving the "quality of care that they deserve".

"Two health care workers is two too many, so we've got to look at a health system review.

“This is a marathon – it’s not a quick fix, and we need to remember that there are people at the end of those surgical masks. We've got to make sure that they're mentally supported and that we care about their well-being.”

Two workers at the Sudima managed isolation facility in Christchurch have now tested positive for Covid-19.

The second community Covid-19 case who worked at Christchurch’s isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport visited a Christchurch mall chemist.

The person visited the the Chemist Warehouse at the South City Shopping Centre on Colombo St, in central Christchurch, between 3.52pm and 4.03pm on Friday, the Christchurch District Health Board (CDHB) said in a release on Wednesday.

Medical officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said the person was in the store for a “short period of time” and did not have any close contact with others.

An infected person visited the Chemist Warehouse at the South City Shopping Centre on Colombo St, in central Christchurch, between 3.52pm and 4.03pm on Friday.

He said the person checked into the store using the Covid Tracer app and all others who checked into the store during that time had been sent an alert by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

“We are aware that people may be concerned if they were in the store at the same time as this person, even though the risk to other shoppers and staff is considered extremely low.

“It’s important to stress that this person didn’t have any symptoms when they were in the store, and at that stage didn’t know that they would later test positive for Covid-19.”

He said anyone who is concerned and would like to be tested for Covid-19 should visit a testing centre.

Queue forms at testing centre pop-up centre

There are two centres in Christchurch, one at 147 Orchard Rd and another at Whānau Ora Community Clinic at 250 Pages Rd in Wainoni. Both are open between 9am and 4pm, seven days a week.

The Covid managed isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport.

An additional pop-up centre outside The Princess Margaret Hospital opened at 11.30am on Wednesday.

By noon there was a queue of about 25 cars. Among those to be tested was retiree Andrew Thomson. He lives in Beckenham and visited the Countdown on Sunday – the same day the infected health worker shopped there while symptomatic.

While Thomson had no symptoms, he was tested as a precaution, which took about five minutes. “It's a little scary it’s back,” he said of the virus. The Countdown reopened after a deep clean.

A woman gets tested for Covid-19 at a pop-up centre at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday.

Dr Hannah Gordon, clinical lead at Canterbury Primary Response Group, which has oversight of the testing teams, said about 50 people were tested in the first hour.

“We have these systems in place to respond very quickly and this shows it works,” she said.

She said there was not an “overt worry” amount those being tested.

“I think it’s a concern and it’s more a demonstration that people now know what to do, so when they think that there’s a concern, they’ll come forward and get tested and that’s really good to see.”

Kitt Kaser, who works in construction, went to Countdown on Sunday and got tested to be “on the safe side”.

“I was there from about quarter to 12 for about 30 to 40 minutes doing my grocery shop.”

He heard about the case on Monday and although he was feeling well he wanted to rule Covid out, he said.

Pink said the Princess Margaret Hospital pop-up centre was expected to only be open on Wednesday but it may remain open for a longer period if there was "substantial demand”.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening the second person working in the quarantine wing of the Sudima Hotel by Christchurch Airport had tested positive for coronavirus.

The wing houses 31 Russian and Ukranian mariners infected with the virus.

They will stay in managed isolation and quarantine in Christchurch until at least Friday after the two health workers who were in contact with them contracted Covid-19.

They will not leave until authorities get to the bottom of how the two health workers contracted the virus.