Covid-19: Second community Covid case visited Christchurch mall

A nurse infected with Covid-19 visited the South City shopping centre in Christchurch on Friday.

The second community Covid-19 case who worked at Christchurch’s isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel visited a Christchurch mall.

The person, who is understood to be a nurse, visited the the Chemist Warehouse at the South City Shopping Centre on Colombo St, in central Christchurch, between 3.52pm and 4.03pm on Friday, October 30, the Christchurch District Health Board said in a release on Wednesday.

Medical officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said the person was in the store for a “short period of time” and did not have any close contact with others.

He said the person checked into the store using the Covid Tracer app and all others who checked into the store during that time had been sent an alert by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch. Stacy Squires. Stuff. The Covid managed isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport.

“We are aware that people may be concerned if they were in the store at the same time as this person, even though the risk to other shoppers and staff is considered extremely low.

“It’s important to stress that this person didn’t have any symptoms when they were in the store, and at that stage didn’t know that they would later test positive for Covid-19.”

He said anyone who is concerned and would like to be tested for Covid-19 should visit a testing centre.

There are two centres in Christchurch, one at 147 Orchard Rd and another at Whānau Ora Community Clinic at 250 Pages Rd in Wainoni. Both are open between 9am and 4pm, seven days a week.

An additional pop-up centre outside The Princess Margaret Hospital would be open between 11.30am and 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening a second person working in the quarantine wing of the Sudima Hotel by Christchurch Airport had tested positive for coronavirus.

The wing houses 31 Russian and Ukranian mariners infected with the virus.

There are currently 235 Russian and Ukrainian fishermen in the managed isolation facility.