Covid-19: 'Low risk' for casual contacts of Auckland's new community case

Two workers at the Sudima managed isolation facility in Christchurch have now tested positive for Covid-19.

A new community case of Covid-19 linked to an Auckland quarantine facility has a low risk of further spread, experts say.

The Ministry of Health announced a worker at the Jet Park hotel in Māngere had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Anyone who was at Mezze Bar on Durham St East, in the CBD, between 11am and 1pm, or at the Liquor.Com bottle shop on Queen St around 1.30pm, is considered a casual contact.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A staff member at Auckland quarantine facility Jet Park Hotel is the most recent community case of Covid-19.

University of Otago epidemiologists Professor Michael Baker and Nick Wilson said the risk of spread to casual contacts was low, but the new case showed more should be done to protect those working at the facilities.

Community cases where the virus was contracted at the border had become a “fairly familiar pattern”, with Friday’s new case being the seventh incursion, Baker said.

“People know the drill.”

He said the first focus would be on household contacts, where the risk of transmission was highest, followed by work or social contacts. Twenty five people have so far been identified, isolated and tested.

The risk for casual contacts was “generally very low”, however those who were at the bottle shop and restaurant around the same time as the confirmed case should make themselves known, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker said infection risk for casual contacts was low.

Baker said recent community outbreaks had not prompted a move up the Covid-19 alert level system, because it had been “much easier” to identify where the cases had come from, compared to the Auckland’s August outbreak, which saw Auckland escalated to alert level 3.

The origin of that outbreak, during which three people died, remains under investigation but the cluster has closed.

Baker said a risk assessment would be completed for each case to establish whether the person had attended any social events, which would indicate to authorities the appropriate level of concern.

Roughly 20 per cent of cases resulted in transmission and involved people who were particularly gregarious, he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Two staff members at the Sudima Hotel quarantine facility in Christchurch also tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

“On balance of probability, this person probably hasn’t been in this situation,” he said, adding that he had not been involved with the specifics of the case.

Professor Nick Wilson, who is also an epidemiologist, said it was “absolutely reckless” of the government to have “leaky” quarantine facilities in hugely-populated Auckland, especially given the “substantial failure rate”.

“These facilities are nowhere near state of the art. It’s [the government] glossing over the fact that these are failures and saying our system is working.”

Purpose-built facilities with better ventilation and no shared spaces in less concentrated areas were the way forward, he said.

John Gerritsen/RNZ Professor Nick Wilson said it was concerning the government hadn’t been more flexible with the location of the quarantine facilities following Auckland’s outbreak in August.

“Workers have a right to be protected as much as feasibly possible. If workers are in poorly designed facilities, it’s an unacceptable risk for workers.”

He believed Ohakea would be an ideal location, as it would cost less for the government to increase the alert level in Palmerston North, it’s nearest metropolitan area, should the virus get out.

Workers could also live on the Royal New Zealand Air Force for several weeks at a time to limit the risk of community transmission.

Baker and Wilson believed a systematic approach was required to prevent transmission between those in quarantine and the people working at the facilities, rather than a “one size fits all” method.

A “traffic light” system would reduce the number of infected people arriving in New Zealand, especially with the information available on where the virus is being imported from, they said.

Countries that have eliminated coronavirus would be considered ‘green light countries’, where people could travel to New Zealand without having to go into quarantine. Travellers from countries with some spread – or ‘amber light countries’ – would face the current border restrictions, while ‘red light countries’ where the virus is still uncontrolled would face additional measures or not be able to enter New Zealand at all.

In turn, those working at the managed isolation and quarantine facilities would have limited contact with infectious people.

“No one should be getting sick in these facilities,” Baker said.

The Ministry of Health has previously said it recognised border workers were “among the higher risk groups” but said it had processes in place to protect workers and their families.

“Employers of border workers provide daily health checks to identify if anyone has symptoms. Any workers with symptoms are self-isolated and tested,” a spokesperson said.

“We also provide regular asymptomatic testing for border workforce groups including at Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities, where testing is on site every two to three weeks for all staff.”