Coronavirus: Four new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation

Many Kiwis at the height of their game want to come home, a Kea survey shows.

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Monday, all in managed isolation.

No new community cases have been reported.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the first traveller came from Austria.

KEVIN STENT There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Monday.

The second and third arrived together from Dubai and tested positive on day 3 and the fourth case travelled from Qatar and also tested positive on day 3.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: New coronavirus cluster in the community

* Government looking at introducing third Covid test after man tests positive following managed isolation

* Coronavirus: Auckland high-security quarantine facility Jet Park Hotel evacuated



All four of those who tested positive have been transferred to Auckland’s Jet Park Hotel.

Bloomfield said genome sequencing of the community case announced on Friday – case A – had shown the virus was linked to a family staying at the managed isolation hotel where case A worked.

“We’re still investigating the source of the infection,” Bloomfield said.

Case A was being accommodated where more than 200 workers stay. So far 239 of those workers had returned negative tests, while a few are still pending.

Of the person’s close contacts, 23 had tested negative, and somewere still pending.

A second community case, case B, who had been in contact with case A, had over 50 close contacts, the majority of whom had returned negative results. Some were self-isolating at home or isolating at the facility in Auckland.

There were three household contacts linked to this case. They had all tested negative and would remain in isolation.

Seven close contacts of case B, who seated near to that person on flight NZ457 from Auckland to Wellington, had also returned negative tests.

Bloomfield said an "enormous amount" was being done to stop isolation and quarantine workers becoming infected in the first place.

The first case identified had been tested two days prior to showing symptoms.

He said the key point was that each case resulted in a thorough analysis to see where the breach occurred and what it meant for the overall protocols.

There are currently 51 active cases in New Zealand - four are in the community.