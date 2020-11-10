Defence Force staffer caught Covid-19 at conference centre workshop in military's Auckland base

An NZDF medical specialist inside the Waldorf St Martins on Monday evening, where the military is housing nearly 250 service members in central Auckland while they work in isolation and quarantine facilities.

A Wellington Defence Force employee caught coronavirus from a uniformed colleague at a workshop inside the military's temporary central Auckland apartment base.

The personnel at the training workshop on Wednesday, the exact purpose of which remains unclear, did not take precautions beyond the Covid-19 alert level one rules.

That was despite the presence of a uniformed member of the military who worked inside the Jet Park quarantine hotel near Auckland Airport, the tightly controlled facility where confirmed Covid-19 cases are sent.

The service member, who has come to be known as Case A, was unwittingly carrying the virus after picking it up while working inside Jet Park.

During the workshop they passed it on to the civilian, referred to as Case B by the Ministry of Health, who flew back to Wellington on Thursday evening.

None of their close contacts, aside from Case B, had tested positive as of Monday.

Sources close to the managed isolation and quarantine system, who told Stuff about the circumstances of the transmission, have expressed surprise and concern about what happened.

One manager at an agency involved in running the facilities said it was “disappointing" the civilian was flown from Wellington to attend the meeting instead of using teleconferencing, especially given the presence of at least one staffer regularly working inside Jet Park.

The meeting happened in the conference room of the Waldorf St Martins, an apartment hotel in central Auckland tucked behind the Symonds St cemetery near Grafton Bridge.

It has been booked out by the military to house nearly 250 personnel working in the city's managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The Defence Force has yet to respond to questions on the exact nature and purpose of the Wednesday workshop but sources described it as a “course”.

An emailed statement on Monday evening, attributed to Air Force Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe, Commander Joint Task Force 650.7, said it was led by two Defence Force civilians and attended only by Defence Force personnel.

Service members staying inside the Waldorf were now in lockdown.

“All NZDF Auckland security personnel are currently isolating in their rooms when not on shift in Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities,” Gowthorpe said.

“These restrictions are currently being reviewed in consultations between the Auckland Regional Public Health Service and NZDF, with a key focus on ensuring the safety of the people of Aotearoa.”

Stuff asked the Defence Force why the uniformed staffer who was working at Jet Park was allowed to attend the course with employees from other areas, given their exposure to Covid cases.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A soldier working security at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Gowthorpe said military security personnel at the quarantine facility follow “strict Ministry of Health guidelines” while at work.

But like police and medical staff at Jet Park, they were not locked down after hours during alert level one, he said.

“We will work with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment around how the procedures can be improved further to learn from this event.

“It is obviously a complex working environment for all agencies, and we are always examining ways to strengthen the resilience of the system that looks after our New Zealand returnees.”

All Defence Force Auckland security personnel are required to remain in their rooms when not on shift, and told to wear masks at all times when outside their household bubble, he said.

They were immediately recalled to the Waldorf and isolated when the Defence Force learned of the positive case, Gowthorpe said.

Asked if the staffer at the workshop on Wednesday took precautions such as wearing a mask or observing social distancing at the workshop, Gowthorpe said personnel adhered to all Ministry of Health level one rules.

Those rules do not include the wearing of masks or physical distancing.