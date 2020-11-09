Covid 19: Guests at an Auckland MIQ evacuated after a fire alarm went off on an upper level

Guests at an Auckland managed isolation hotel evacuated after a fire alarm went off in the facility.

Police are diverting motorists on a busy Auckland street after guests at a managed isolation hotel had to be evacuated, following a fire alarm.

Guests at the Grand Millennium, on Vincent St, were evacuated around 8.30pm on Monday.

Many standing on the street were masked, firefighters and police in attendance were also wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Police were turning motorists and pedestrians away from the group serving their mandatory 14 day managed isolation, while the hotel was cleared.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff There were four new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, all in managed isolation.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there was no fire, but a sprinkler head had been triggered and officers were “cleaning up the mess”, before guests could re-enter.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the first traveller came from Austria and arrived on October 27. They returned a positive test around day 12 of their stay in managed isolation.