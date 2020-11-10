Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine could roll out in New Zealand at the start of 2021 if success continues

New Zealand researchers are hopeful and optimistic as Pfizer and BioNTech report success in their Covid-19 vaccine study.

An early peek at the data suggests the vaccine may be a surprisingly robust 90 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. But there are still a lot of unknowns.

The New Zealand Government signed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech in October to secure 1.5 million doses – enough for 750,000 people – provided it successfully completes all clinical trials and passes regulatory approval by Medsafe.

If all goes well, the first doses of the vaccine could be delivered in NZ by the first quarter of 2021.

READ MORE:

* US sets record for cases amid election battle over Covid

* Covid-19: Dr Anthony Fauci says experts will know whether a coronavirus vaccine is 'safe and effective' by December

* Coronavirus: Pfizer says it won't have a Covid-19 vaccine until late November

* Covid-19: Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

* Coronavirus: Frontrunners in the Covid-19 vaccine race



Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said Medsafe is working to optimise its processes so any promising vaccines will be assessed as quickly as possible. It will be assessed against the same criteria used for all other medicines that enter the country.

“Pfizer and BioNTech will keep us up to date as to when data will be available for Medsafe to begin its evaluation process,” Woods said

AP The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine receives a shot.

The Ministry of Health is also working on developing a sequencing framework to guide the roll out of vaccines as they become available.

While the analysis is early – 94 infections have been recorded out of the 164 required for completion – it is encouraging, said University of Otago clinical microbiologist and infectious disease physician Professor David Murdoch.

“This level of effectiveness is certainly very encouraging and is higher than many would have anticipated.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said the update from Pfizer and BioNTech is encouraging.

Vaccinologist and University of Auckland associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris​ said the preliminary findings push all the right buttons to be a successful vaccine. “This is very good news indeed.”

While a big stride has been made, there are still some uncertainties. “We also do not know yet how long immunity will last following vaccination,” Murdoch said.

More testing on is needed to ensure efficacy across the board, and there isn’t enough evidence to show how effective the vaccine would be against spreading the disease to others.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Infectious diseases expert Professor David Murdoch.

“Some vaccines can reduce the chance of getting sick, but may not stop the ability of the virus to spread between people,” said Dr Nikki Turner​, the director of the University of Auckland’s Immunisation Advisory Centre. “This is a crucial question if we wish to try and maintain minimal community transmission.”

The vaccine uses a completely new technology, Murdoch said. It involves injecting the Sars-CoV-2 virus’s genetic code – or RNA – to train the immune system.

Once the final results of the study have been released and peer-reviewed, more precise estimates of the vaccine’s effectiveness will be available. Researchers will also be able to provide detailed information on how safe and effective the vaccine is against severe disease, Murdoch said.

Pfizer’s announcement, less than a week after an election that was seen as a referendum on US President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis, was a rare and major piece of encouraging news in the battle against the scourge that has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, including almost a quarter-million in the United States alone.

“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90 per cent effectiveness are “just extraordinary”, adding: "Not very many people expected it would be as high as that.”

“It’s going to have a major impact on everything we do with respect to Covid,” Fauci said.

Pharmaceutical companies and various countries are in a global race to develop a vaccine against the virus. Fauci said that the Pfizer vaccine, and virtually all others in testing, target the spike protein the coronavirus uses to infect cells, so the results validate that approach.

The announcement doesn't mean for certain that a vaccine is almost here: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries.

Alex Brandon/AP Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90 per cent effectiveness are “just extraordinary”.

Some participants got the vaccine, while others got dummy shots.

Pfizer did not provide any more details about those infections and cautioned that the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.

“We need to see the data, but this is extremely promising,” said Dr Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, former chief of the FDA’s vaccine division.

He ticked off many questions still to be answered, including how long the vaccine’s effects last and whether it protects older people as well as younger ones.

Whenever any vaccine arrives, initial supplies will be scarce and rationed, with priority likely to be given to health care workers and others on the front lines. Pfizer has estimated that 50 million doses of its vaccine could be available globally by the end of 2020, which could cover 25 million people, since it is given in two doses.

US President-elect Joe Biden cheered the news but cautioned Americans need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.

The Democrat's transition team also unveiled members of Biden's coronavirus working group tasked with developing his administration's pandemic response – something Biden says he wants to put in motion as soon as he takes office in January.

Biden said that the vaccine did not change the "urgent reality" that Americans will have to rely on masking, distancing, and other mitigation in the months ahead.

Global markets, already buoyed by the victory of Biden, exploded on the news from Pfizer. Major markets in Europe, where infections have soared, were up 5 per cent. In the US, the S&P 500 surged 3.7 per cent after the opening bell, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 1300 points.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak.

Trump, who had suggested during the presidential campaign that a vaccine could be ready by election day, tweeted: “STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!”

The timing is likely to feed unsubstantiated suspicions from Trump supporters that the pharmaceutical industry was withholding the news until after the election. Donald Trump Jr tweeted: “The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all, right?”

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said on CNBC that the election was always an artificial deadline and that the data was going to be ready when it was ready. The independent data monitors met on Sunday, analysing the Covid-19 test results so far and notifying Pfizer.

“I am very happy," Bourla said, "but at the same time, sometimes I have tears in my eyes when I realise that this is the end of nine months, day-and-night work of so many people and how many people, billions, invested hopes on this.”

He added: “I never thought it would be 90 per cent."

Earlier this year, Fauci said he would be happy with a Covid-19 vaccine that was 60 per cent effective. Scientists have warned for months that any Covid-19 shot may be only as good as flu vaccines, which are about 50 per cent effective and require yearly shots.

Pfizer opted not to join the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, which helped a half-dozen drugmakers accelerate their vaccine testing and helped fund the work. Instead, Pfizer funded all its testing and manufacturing costs itself. The company said it has invested billions of dollars.

The coronavirus shots, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world – four of them so far in huge studies in the US. Another US company, Moderna Inc, also has said it hopes to be able to file an application with the US Federal Drug Administration later this month.

Volunteers in the final-stage studies, and the researchers, don't know who received the real vaccine or a dummy shot. But a week after their second required dose, Pfizer's study began counting the number who developed Covid-19 symptoms and were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer.

Because the study hasn't ended, Gruber couldn't say how many in each group had infections. But the maths suggests that almost all the infections counted so far had to have occurred in people who got the dummy shots.

Pfizer doesn’t plan to stop its study until it records 164 infections among all the volunteers, a number that the FDA has agreed is enough to tell how well the vaccine is working. The agency has made clear that any vaccine must be at least 50 per cent effective.

No participant so far has become severely ill, Gruber said. Nor could he provide a breakdown of how many of the infections had occurred in older people, who are at highest risk from Covid-19.

Participants were tested only if they developed symptoms, leaving unanswered whether vaccinated people could get infected but show no symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus.

Marylyn Addo, head of the tropical medicine unit at UKE hospital in Hamburg, Germany, said the interim results were “an interesting first signal”, but questions remain.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP FDA has told companies they must track half their participants for side effects for at least two months, the time period when problems typically crop up. Pfizer expects to reach that milestone later this month.

Public Citizen, the consumer advocacy group, called the release of the preliminary and incomplete data “bad science” and said that any enthusiasm for the results “must be tempered” until they are reviewed by the FDA and its independent experts.

“Crucial information absent from the companies’ announcement is any evidence that the vaccine prevents serious Covid-19 cases or reduces hospitalisations and deaths due to the disease,” the organisational said.

FDA has told companies they must track half their participants for side effects for at least two months, the time period when problems typically crop up. Pfizer expects to reach that milestone later this month.

Because the pandemic is still raging, manufacturers hope to seek permission from governments around the world for emergency use of their vaccines while additional testing continues – allowing them to get to market faster than normal but raising concerns about how much scientists will know about the shots.

The FDA's scientific advisers last month said they worry that allowing emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine could damage confidence in the shots. Those advisers said it's critical these massive studies are allowed to run to completion.

– AP, additional reporting by Stuff