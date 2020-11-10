Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation facility

Grant Robertson announces changes coming to the small business loan scheme as Jacinda Ardern reveals progress with the Cook Island travel bubble during Monday's post cabinet press conference.

There is one new case of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation on Tuesday, and no new cases in the community.

The new positive case is a person who arrived from India via Singapore on October 31.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the person had been transferred from the Grand Mercure hotel to Jet Park Hotel on November 5, after a family member tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, four new cases of Covid-19 were announced, all in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities. No new community cases were reported.

On Friday, a Defence Force worker – known as case A – who had been working at the Jet Park quarantine hotel in South Auckland tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, 25 close contacts of the worker were identified and tested.

One of those, a Defence Force civilian employee, returned a positive test.

Friday night's case prompted the ministry to issue a plea for more people to use the Covid Tracer app after a low number of people were notified about being in same location as the infected quarantine worker.

The worker visited two central Auckland businesses while infectious, Mezze Bar and Liquor.com. Both businesses closed for deep cleans following the news and had now reopened.

However, the ministry said fewer than 20 people who had been in the same location as the infected person received an alert from the tracer app, which reinforced the need for people use it.

Genome sequencing for case A showed a direct link to two returnees at the Auckland quarantine facility, the nature of the contact between case A and the returnees was still being investigated.

A wide review of CCTV footage was being conducted to determine how case A was exposed to the infection.

The remaining close contact of case A had returned a negative test result.

Of case B’s 55 identified close contacts, 48 have returned a negative result, and the rest are pending.

There are currently 52 active cases in New Zealand – four are in the community.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1631.

On Monday 2960 tests for Covid-19 were completed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,142,938.