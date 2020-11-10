Covid-19: Update on coronavirus case numbers expected at 1pm

Grant Robertson announces changes coming to the small business loan scheme as Jacinda Ardern reveals progress with the Cook Island travel bubble during Monday's post cabinet press conference.

The Ministry of Health is set to announce whether there are any new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation or the community.

On Monday four new cases of Covid-19 were announced, all in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities. No new community cases were reported.

The 1pm case numbers will come in the form of a written statement. There is no stand-up today.

On Friday a Defence Force worker – known as case A – who had been working at the Jet Park quarantine hotel in south Auckland tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, 25 close contacts of the worker were identified and tested.

One of those, a Defence Force civilian employee, returned a positive test.

Friday night's case prompted the ministry to issue a plea for more people to use the Covid Tracer App after a low number of people were notified about being in same location as the infected quarantine worker.

The worker visited two central Auckland businesses while infectious, Mezze Bar and Liquor.com. Both businesses closed for deep cleans following the news and had now reopened.

However, the ministry said fewer than 20 people who had been in the same location as the infected person received an alert from the tracer app, which reinforced the need for people use it.

There are currently 51 active cases in New Zealand – four are in the community.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1630. On Sunday, laboratories completed 3042 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,139,978.