In for the long haul: eight months of illness for 'long Covid' sufferer

Eight months after contracting Covid-19, Alice Banfield is suffering post-viral fatigue syndrome, preventing her from working, studying, or even leaving the house some days.

More than 230 days after contracting Covid-19, Alice Banfield is celebrating being able to be on her feet long enough to help do the dishes.

Neke atu i te 230 ngā rā mai i tōna pāngia e te Mate Korona, e hurō ana a Alice Banfield, ka taea e ia te tū ki te mahi i ngā rīhi.

Other days, the 32-year-old is grateful to be able to walk a few hundred metres without becoming so tired she needs to nap afterwards.

He rā anō ka hurō te wahine e 32 tau te pakeke, ki tōna āhei ki te hīkoi i ētahi rau mita, me te kore ngenge. He pērā rawa te kaha ngenge me moe rawa ia.

The south Auckland woman is grappling with the effects of ‘Long Covid’ – a term used to describe profound fatigue, persistent pain and other symptoms, which can last for months after contracting the virus.

E nanati ana te wahine o te tonga o Tāmaki-makaurau i te pānga o te ‘Mate Korona Mauroa’ – he kupu e pā nei ki te taiaroa, te mamae roa, me ētahi atu tohumate ka rongohia mō ētahi marama kē.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Senior medical officer Richard Chen and his colleagues at the Jet Park quarantine facility have helped nearly every case of Covid-19 from the Auckland August cluster (first published October 2020).

In the eight months since getting Covid-19, post-viral fatigue has kept Banfield largely housebound. She left the house twice in October.

I roto i te waru marama mai i tōna pāngia e te Mate Korona, nā te taiaroa, kua noho kāinga a Banfield. E rua noa iho ngā wā i Whiringa-ā-nuku ka wehe ia i tōna whare.

Before getting sick, Banfield was able to run a marathon in the morning and hit the waves in the afternoon. Covid-19 has “taken so much from me” – something she hopes sharing her story can help others avoid.

I mua i tōna māuiuitanga i taea e Banfield te oma roa i ngā ata, me te kauhoe ngaru i ngā ahiahi. Kua “ruha ahau” nā te Mate Korona – ko tōna hiahia kia noho ana kōrero hei tauira mā ētahi hei karo i te mate autaia.

There is no official medical definition or specific list of symptoms for Long Covid.

Kāore he whakamāramatanga ōkawa o te ao rata, kāore rānei he rārangi tohumate mō te Mate Korona Mauroa.

Two people with long-term effects of the virus can have very different experiences. However, crippling fatigue appears to be a common hallmark.

Ka rerekē ngā pānga o te mate mauroa ki ngā tāngata tokorua. Heoi ko te mea e kitea nuitia ana ko te ngenge taiaroa.

LAWRENCE SMITH Banfield is one of about 97 New Zealanders who have formed a support group for ‘long-haul’ Covid sufferers.

It also covers a wide range of symptoms including a cough, breathlessness, headaches and muscle pains, chest heaviness or pressure, heart palpitations, fever, and smell and taste problems.

He whānui hoki ōna tohumate pēnei i te mare, te hēmanawa, te ānini o te māhunga, me te mamae o ngā uaua, te taumaha me te pēhanga rānei i te uma, te manawa kakapa, te kirikā me ngā raru ki te rongo ā-ihu, ā-waha hoki.

Banfield returned to New Zealand in March, after travelling around Israel.

Nō Poutūterangi ka hoki mai a Banfield ki Aotearoa, whai muri i tana haerenga ki Iharaira.

She started coughing five days later, and despite not having a fever or any shortness of breath, was tested for Covid-19 that day.

E rima rā i muri mai ka tīmata tana maremare. Ahakoa anō kāore ia i rongo i te kirikā me te hēmanawa, ka whakamātauria ia i taua rangi mō te Mate Korona.

Given how mild her symptoms were at the time, she was “so shocked” when health officials called the following day, March 22, to say it was positive.

I runga i te ngāwari noa o ōna tohumate, “ka tumeke rawa” ia i te waeatanga mai a ngā āpiha hauora, i te rā whai muri, i te 22 o ngā rā o Poutūterangi ki te whāki atu kua pāngia ia.

Banfield “totally expected to be fine in a week or two” but, eight months on, she remains unable to work, study, or “do much of anything, really”.

I pōhēhē a Banfield “ka pai noa iho i roto i te wiki kotahi, i te rua wiki rānei” engari, e waru marama kua pahure, e noho iwikore tonu ana ia ki te mahi i āna mahi, me ōna akoako, “kua kore e tino taea te paku aha”.

She’s not alone.

Ehara ko ia anake.

Banfield is among 97 members of an online support group for Kiwi Covid ‘long-haulers’.

Kei roto a Banfield i tētahi rōpū tuihono e 97 ōna mema, hei tautoko i ngā ‘tūroro mauroa’ Mate Korona o Aotearoa.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Banfield was shocked when she tested positive for Covid-19 just days before New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown.

Not everyone caught Covid-19 in New Zealand, and not everyone is dealing with the same issues, but Banfield says it is likely a bigger issue that is yet to be realised.

Kīhai te katoa i pāngia e te Mate Korona ki Aotearoa nei, ā, he rerekē ngā take o ia tangata. Heoi tā Banfield, kāore e kore he kaupapa nui ake tēnei kāore anō i tino māramatia.

Since contracting Covid-19, Banfield has been diagnosed with post-viral fatigue, and is careful not to exhaust her “energy envelope”.

Mai i tōna pāngia e te Mate Korona, kua whakataungia kei te mate iwikore a Banfield, ā, e tūpato ana ia ki te whakapau i tōna “ngoi”.

Post-viral fatigue is not exclusive to Covid-19 patients.

Kāore te mate iwikore e pā ki te tūroro Mate Korona anake.

Almost any viral infection can trigger the syndrome, including the common cold, influenza and Epstein-Barr, which causes glandular fever.

Ko te katoa tonu o ngā mate huaketo ka āhei ki te huri hei mate korona, tae atu ki te matemare, te rewharewha me te mate pāpaka Epstein-Barr, arā te mate ka hua mai te kirikā repe.

If Banfield does too much or pushes herself too hard, “it can take it out of me”.

Ki te nui rawa te mahi a Banfield, ki te kaha rawa rānei, “kua taiaroa ahau”.

She has been advised to use 80 per cent of her energy and put the other 20 per cent towards healing, restricting what she does each day.

Ko te tohutohu ki a ia, me whakapau e ia te 80 ōrau o tana hau, me te penapena i te 20 ōrau mō te whakaora, ka whāiti ake ai āna mahi ia rā.

Leaving the house takes up all her energy, meaning she needs to sleep to recover – a far cry from where she was pre-Covid, a keen runner who went to the gym 5-6 times a week.

Ka wehe ana ia i te whare, kua pau te hau, ā, me moe rawa ia hei whakapiki anō i a ia – he tino rerekē ki tōna āhua i mua i tōna pāngia e te Mate Korona, arā, he toki ki te omaoma, e 5 e 6 wā rānei i te wiki tae atu ai ia ki te whare korikori.

Supplied Banfield was fit and active before getting Covid-19, getting to the gym 5-6 times a week.

A couple of weeks ago, Banfield drove five minutes from home to a hāngi, spending about an hour on her feet.

E rua wiki i mua, ka taraiwa rima meneti a Banfield mai i tana kāinga ki tētahi kai hāngi, ā, kotahi haora peaia e tūtū haere ana.

The following day she developed a sore throat. Banfield says she may have picked up an illness, but believes she lapses back into feeling viral-type symptoms when she overdoes it.

Aoake i te rā kua mamae te korokoro. E ai ki a Banfield, i pāngia pea ia e tētahi mate, engari ko tana whakapono ka rongo anō ia i ngā tohumate inā kaha rawa tana mahi.

She recently drove a few hundred metres down the driveway where she is staying, walked 50-100 metres to a creek, laid there for a while, and got back to the house without having to nap that day. This wouldn't have been possible a few months ago.

Nōnakuanei i taraiwa ia mō ētahi rau mita i te ara waka o te wāhi e noho ana ia, ka hīkoi e 50 ki te 100 mita te roa ki te kōawa, ka tīraharaha, ka hoki atu anō ki te whare kīhai hoki i whai take te moe kinikini i taua rā. E kore e pēnei i ngā marama torutoru o mua.

“I’m slowly improving, but that’s how incremental it is.”

“Kei te āta piki taku ora, engari koia te āhua he āta haere.”

She still has people cooking dinner for her every night, and has just been able to start helping with dishes in the past few weeks, which was previously “too big a task".

He tāngata tonu ōna hei tunu kai māna i ia pō, ā, nō ngā wiki ruarua noa nei kātahi anō tana āhei ki te āwhina ki te horoi i ngā rīhi. I mua atu, “he mahi kaitā rawa” tēnei.

But the fallout from the virus is not just physical for Banfield.

Heoi mō Banfield, arā atu anō ngā pānga o te mate tēnā i ngā raru o te tinana noa iho.

She lost her job as a researcher, and has gone through a “grieving process” having to put her PhD – which she was “98 per cent” of the way through – on hold.

Ka riro atu tana mahi kairangahau, ā, e “whakamomori” ana ia i te āhua ki tana tohu Kairangi – e ‘’98 ōrau” o te tohu kua oti i a ia – engari kua hīkina tērā mahi i tēnei wā.

LAWRENCE SMITH Recovery has not been straightforward for Banfield, who has had to put her PhD on hold as she is unable to study.

She came back to New Zealand to start the next level of her te reo studies, but had to give that up too, after trying to push through caused her “mega bad” headaches and muscle pain.

I hoki mai anō ia ki Aotearoa te huataki i ōna akoako reo Māori, engari kua kore hoki tērā. I ngana tonu ia engari “ka kino rawa” te ānini o te māhunga me te mamae o ngā uaua.

“It basically affects everything ... it feels like so much has been taken from me.”

“Ka pā kinotia ngā wāhanga katoa … e pēnei ana he nui ngā mea kua tangohia i a au.”

Banfield says recovery has not been without its low points.

E kī ana a Banfield he nui ngā uauatanga i roto i te whakapiki ora.

A couple of weeks ago she felt she had “plateaued”, and was brought to tears looking through photos of someone hiking, wondering when she would be able to do that again.

E rua wiki i mua kua “paea” ki ōna whakaaro, ā, ka tangi i tāna tiro ki ngā whakaahua o tētahi e hīkoi ana, me te mahara iho āhea ka taea anō e ia tērā.

But she is “super well-supported” by her family, friends and her church, which has helped.

Engari he āwhina anō te “nui o ngā tautoko” a tōna whānau, a ōna hoa me tōna whare karakia.

The literature on the long-term repercussions of Covid is ever-evolving.

E whanake tonu ana ngā tuhinga kōrero e pā ana ki ngā pānga mauroa o te Mate Korona.

The Royal Society in the UK says much remains unknown about Long Covid – including its duration and sequelae (impacts), and “satisfactory treatment is lacking”.

E ai ki te rōpū Royal Society i Ingarangi, he nui ngā mea e muna tonu ana e pā ana ki te Mate Korona Mauroa – pērā i te roa o te wā māuiui, ngā pānga, me te āhuatanga ki te “iti rawa o ngā rongoātanga”.

It says these difficulties are compounded by a lack of public awareness about the syndrome.

E kī ana ia ka nui atu ēnei raruraru nā te kūare o te marea ki te mate nei.

“It is becoming apparent that Long Covid may impose a significant health burden worldwide.”

“Ko te āhua nei ka rongo te ao whānui i ngā tāmitanga hauora o te Mate Korona Mauroa.”

Supplied Banfield’s post-viral fatigue is slowly improving, but she's a long way off the level of activity she's used to.

Recent research suggests the virus can even cause organ damage.

E ai ki ngā rangahau hou, ka pā kino hoki te mate nei ki ngā whēkau.

There have been reports a third of hospitalised patients sustain heart damage, but those with seemingly mild infections can also be affected. A separate study of 100 patients, many of whom had relatively mild symptoms, revealed 78 showed abnormal structural changes to their hearts on an MRI.

Kua puta ngā pūrongo, ko te hautoru o ngā tūroro ka kuhuna ki rō hōhipera, ka pā kinotia te manawa, ka mutu, ka pā anō hoki ki ērā e māmā noa ana te pāngia e te mate. Ko tētahi atu rangahau o ngā tūroro 100 e pāngia ana e ngā tohumate māmā noa, i kitea mā te mihini whakaahua MRI e 78 rātou kua rerekē te hanganga o te manawa.

Scans show Banfield has avoided heart damage from the virus. But not knowing how long she would be sick or what new research would come out was a constant concern.

Ki tā ngā whakaatu matawaitanga, kua karo a Banfield i ngā pākinotanga o te huaketo ki te manawa. Heoi ka āwangawanga tonu ia i te kore mōhio ki te roa o tōna pānga e te mate, he aha rānei ngā rangahau hou ka putaputa ake.

She counts herself one of the “lucky ones”, as she is only dealing with fatigue, and isn’t in pain or struggling to breathe, as so many others are.

Ki a ia, ko ia tētahi o te “hunga waimarie”, i te mea he iwikore noa iho tōna mate, ā, kāore kē ia i te ngaukinohia e te mamae, e te raru rānei kia tā te manawa, pēnei i ētahi atu katoa.

It’s why she is sharing her story.

Koinei te pūtake e tuku nei ia i āna kōrero.

Banfield wants to prevent other people from ending up how she is, by showing people what it has been like for her.

Ko te hiahia o Banfield kia ārai atu ētahi i te mate kua pā nei ki a ia mā te whakaatu i te āhua i pā kē ki a ia.

Given New Zealand has largely eliminated the virus, it may be difficult for people to understand how bad it can be and why the sacrifices people have been asked to make are “so important”, she says.

Nā te mea kua tata ngaro te mate nei i Aotearoa, he uaua pea mō te tangata kia mārama ki te kaha kino, me te “whai take nui” o ngā whakahere e tonoa ana i te marea, e ai ki tāna.

“They feel the pain because they’re losing their businesses, and losing jobs, but it’s hard to see because you don't see what we've averted.”

“Ka rongo rātou i te ngaukino o te rironga atu o ā rātou pakihi me ā rātou mahi, engari he uaua te kite atu inā ia ngā mea i karohia rā e tātou.”

“There could be thousands of people like me if we hadn't done all those things.”

“Kua manomano kē pea te hunga pēnei i ahau, mēnā kāore i tutuki i a tātou ērā mea katoa.”

In September, six months after contracting the virus, Banfield posted “one of her most vulnerable shares yet” to Facebook.

Nō te Mahuru, e ono marama mai i tōna pāngia e te mate, ka pōhi a Banfield i “tētahi o ana tiritahi whakaraerae rawa” ki Pukamata.

Posted alongside a photo with no makeup, no filter, in her dressing gown, making no attempt to cover her “sadness with a smile”, Banfield wants to help people understand why it was important to continue being vigilant.

Ka pōhi tahitia atu me tētahi whakaahua ōna kāore he panipani kanohi, kāore he tātari, ā, e mau noa nei i a ia tōna pueru moe, me tana kore aro ki te hunaia “tōna pōuri e te whakamenemene”. Ko te hiahia o Banfield kia mārama tonu te tangata ki te whai take nui o te noho mataara.

Feeling anxious amid an outbreak in her south Auckland community, she urged people to take government precautions “as a minimum” – asking people to think whether they could work from home, or whether they really needed to meet with friends.

Kua āmaimai anō ia i te whatinga mai o te mate ki tōna hapori i te tonga o Tāmakimakaurau. Ko tāna whakahau ki te iwi, me whai rawa ngā whakaōhiti a te kāwanatanga “hei itinga” – me pātai hoki te tangata mēnā e āhei ana ia ki te mahi mai i te kāinga, me tino kite rānei e rātou ō rātou hoa.

The post was shared more than 1800 times.

Neke atu i te 1800 ngā wā i tiritahitia tana pōhi.

She also wants people to understand that as well as the tragic loss of life caused by Covid-19, there was a “huge proportion” of people who haven’t fully recovered, and may not for some time.

Ko tana hiahia hoki kia mārama ngā tāngata kei tua atu i ngā mate tārūrū nui kua turakina e te Mate Korona, he “nui hoki” te hunga kāore anō i piki te ora, ā, e kore hoki pea mō tētahi wā roa anō.

Ultimately, Banfield wants New Zealanders not to “underestimate” the virus.

Ko te mea nui ki a Banfield, kia kaua a Aotearoa e “pōhēhē” he pūhuki ngā niho o tēnei mate.

She says it is important to ensure people continue to use the Covid Tracer App, and get tested as soon as they show signs of illness.

E mea ana ia he mea nui kia whakamahi tonutia te Taupānga Mate Korona, kia tere whakamātauria hoki inā kitea ana he tohu māuiui.

These efforts “are so worth it, and will literally save lives,” she says.

Ki tāna, “he tikanga nui ēnei kia ora ai hoki he tāngata”.