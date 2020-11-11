Covid-19: Number of new coronavirus cases to be announced at 1pm
The number of new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is due to be announced at 1pm.
On Tuesday there was one new case of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation and no new cases in the community.
Last Friday, a Defence Force worker – known as case A – who had been working at the Jet Park quarantine hotel in South Auckland, tested positive for the virus.
On Saturday, 25 close contacts of the worker were identified and tested.
One of those, a Defence Force civilian employee, returned a positive test.
Friday night's case prompted the ministry to issue a plea for more people to use the Covid Tracer app after a low number of people were notified about being in same location as the infected quarantine worker.
The worker visited two central Auckland businesses - Mezze Bar and Liquor.com – while infectious. Both businesses closed for deep cleans following the news and had now reopened.
Genome sequencing for case A showed a direct link to two returnees at the Auckland quarantine facility, and the nature of the contact between case A and the returnees was still being investigated.
A wide review of CCTV footage was being conducted to determine how case A was exposed to the infection.
There are currently 52 active cases in New Zealand – four are in the community.
The total number of confirmed cases is 1631.
Stuff