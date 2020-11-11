Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation, no new community cases

The first batch of refugees to arrive in the country since the border closed have now completed managed isolation.

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation on Wednesday. There are no new community cases.

The positive case arrived on November 3 from Romania via Qatar and Australia.

They are a family member of a previous case from managed isolation and had already been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, the Ministry of Health said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff An official with a member of the public at the Covid-19 assessment centre pop-up in the car park of the Princess Margaret Hospital facility in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health also advised all members of the West Indies men’s cricket team, who were provided certain exemptions from managed isolation rules, that they would be denied further training privileges after breaking managed isolation rules inside their Christchurch facility.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation facility

* Wellington schools 'very low risk' after link to Covid-19 November cluster, says Bloomfield

* Coronavirus: Four new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation



Following an investigation, members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules.

On Tuesday, there was one new case of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation and no new cases in the community.

Last Friday, a Defence Force worker – known as case A – who had been working at the Jet Park quarantine hotel in South Auckland, tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, 25 close contacts of the worker were identified and tested.

One of those, a Defence Force civilian employee, returned a positive test.

Friday night's case prompted the ministry to issue a plea for more people to use the Covid Tracer App after a low number of people were notified about being in the same location as the infected quarantine worker.

The worker visited two central Auckland businesses – Mezze Bar and Liquor.com – while infectious. Both businesses closed for deep cleans following the news and have now reopened.

Genome sequencing for case A showed a direct link to two returnees at the Auckland quarantine facility, and the nature of the contact between case A and the returnees was still being investigated.

A wide review of surveillance footage was conducted to determine how case A was exposed to the infection but a connection between case A and the returnees could not be identified.

The investigation is ongoing into how transmission occurred.

There are currently 52 active cases in New Zealand – four are in the community.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1632.

On Tuesday, 5995 tests for Covid-19 were done, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,148,933.