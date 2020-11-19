Covid-19: Almost all commuters in Auckland abiding to mandatory mask rules

Auckland Transport says mask use on trains at Britomart was more than 90 per cent

The first morning of mandatory masks on public transport across Auckland is going well, with Auckland Transport saying over 90 per cent of commuters complying.

Anyone caught failing to follow the Government order, which was made on Monday and came into force on Thursday morning, faces a maximum fine of $4000 or a prison term of up to six months.

Masks are also now mandatory on planes nationwide.

At Britomart train station on Thursday morning, most people were complying with the mandatory mask rule.

It applies to passengers and drivers.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt, as are those riding school buses.

People with medical conditions which prevent them from wearing a mask or face covering safely or comfortably – including people with asthma or a disability – are also exempt.

Around 90 to 95 per cent of people were said to be wearing masks at Britomart on Thursday morning.

Auckland Transport has signs on its buses advising people some drivers may not be wearing masks due to health and safety reasons.

AT spokesman Josh McConnell said a mask could not be worn if it would make operating the vehicle unsafe.

Signs on board buses advise some drivers may not wear masks due to health and safety reasons.

”A good example is if a face covering or mask is obstructing vision, such as due to the fogging of glasses.

”We ask everyone to be kind and considerate.”

The new restrictions are a response to a recent community outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland.

On Thursday morning, on the early ferry service from Hobsonville Point, and on the bus used by a Stuff reporter from downtown, every passenger could be seen wearing a mask.

An AT worker waits at Britomart in a mask.

A number of transport officers and police officers are stationed at Britomart to ensure commuters are complying with the new mask rules.

Passengers not wearing masks as they approach the gates are being asked to put them on.

AT spokesman Mark Hannan had been down at the station on Thursday morning and said 90 to 95 per cent of people were wearing masks.

He commended Aucklanders for their attitude to mask wearing and said police were handing out masks to those who did not have them.

Police at the scene were taking an “educative approach” by giving people masks as they boarded the trains and chatting to those not wearing them as they came off.

A man without a mask speaks with AT staff. Some people with asthma or other health issues are exempt from wearing masks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that face coverings are essential to “further strengthen” the country’s response to Covid-19.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would consider expanding the order to include other parts of the country.

He said he would also consider making it a requirement to scan QR codes with the Covid Tracer App when catching public transport or frequenting an event or business.

At Akoranga bus station police officers were handing out masks to those who needed one.

This is not the first time masks have been mandatory on public transport. In August, amid a community outbreak centred in south Auckland, it became a requirement in alert level 2 or above.

Last month, although not mandatory, Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield advised people using public transport to wear a face covering. Many chose not to.

People arriving in downtown Auckland from various ferries were also observed wearing masks.

As they are now mandatory however, nearly every person moving through Britomart Train Station was wearing a mask or face covering on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Washington-based Auckland University professor says New Zealanders are likely to ease into mask-wearing as part of their public transport routines, but must be careful not to get complacent.

A mask-wearing bus driver travels into the city centre from Te Atatū Peninsula.

Dr Tim Welch, a transportation and urban modelling expert, said clear national-level leadership puts New Zealand in a good place to see masks on public transport become normalised.

That is a stark contrast to the United States, where decisions are left to individual states and mask-wearing has become “politicised”, he said.

“In New Zealand it’s much less political and more just a social and kind thing to do for your neighbour, for those around you.”

The lecturer, who is currently teaching New Zealand students online from Washington, is optimistic that wearing masks on public transport will become part of Kiwis’ routines – as normal as tagging on with a HOP card.

Ferry commuters ready themselves to disembark in the central city with their bikes.

Mask wearing commuters travel in from Te Atatū Peninsula to Auckland city.