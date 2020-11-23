US Covid-19 vaccine immunisations could start in weeks

The head of the US effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says the first immunisations could happen on December 12.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet December 10 to discuss Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorisation for its developing Covid-19 vaccine.

Siphiwe Sibeko/AP The vaccine appeared 95 per cent effective at preventing mild to severe Covid-19 disease in a large, ongoing study, medical companies said. (File photo)

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine appears 95 per cent effective at preventing mild to severe Covid-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Dr Moncef Slaoui, head of the Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine programme, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Second Covid-19 vaccine shows overwhelming success in US tests

* Covid-19: What is next for coronavirus vaccines?

* Covid-19: US allows emergency use of treatment similar to what Trump received



Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, December 12.

Similarly, in the UK, the Government said if vaccine approval takes place soon, immunisations could start next month.