Covid-19: Latest coronavirus case numbers due at 1pm

The Ministry of Health will announce at 1pm whether there are any new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

It comes after nine new cases were announced on Sunday, all recent returnees in managed isolation.

Seven are now in the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park, and two are in quarantine in Christchurch.

The travellers came from a number of countries including France, the United States, Bangladesh, Italy and Spain.

“The varied origins of these cases is a clear reminder that as Covid-19 continues to batter countries and jurisdictions around the globe, mandatory isolation and testing will continue to be of critical importance as high numbers of New Zealanders return home before the holiday period,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, health officials have released a case study that details the risks of travelling on long-haul flights during the pandemic – even if negative coronavirus tests are required before the flight.

The report details a Covid-19 outbreak linked through DNA analysis to one passenger on an 18-hour flight from Dubai to New Zealand in September.

The traveller, who tested negative for the coronavirus with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours of the flight, was contagious but pre-symptomatic onboard the plane, and infected at least four other passengers.

In total there were seven cases linked to the flight, which had 86 passengers onboard.

“This case speaks to how hard it is to keep infected people off a flight, even if you do PCR testing in a narrow window of time before the flight,” David Freedman, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who has reviewed the report, told The Washington Post.

“The original case most likely became infectious after he took the preflight test, but in fact was not symptomatic until 71 hours after the flight.”