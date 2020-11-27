Covid-19: Positive case has privacy breached after health staff sent medical information to wrong person

A pop-up testing station at Randwick Park School in Manurewa, Auckland, during the August outbreak (file photo).

Coronavirus contact tracers in Auckland sent a positive Covid patient's confidential personal and clinical details to the wrong person.

Health officials in the city are blaming a difficult-to-decipher, handwritten email address for the blunder.

They say it is the only privacy breach involving Auckland contact tracing staff.

The breach has been revealed in Auckland District Health Board (DHB) documents obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Ailsa Claire, Auckland District Health Board chief executive, said in a written response the breach happened when staff sent an email intended for a patient, but used the wrong email address.

“The error occurred because the email address had been written in pen and the h was mistaken as an n,” she said.

“The email included attachments containing confidential personal and clinical information.”

After the September 26 slip-up, staff sent another email, informing the person they were not the intended recipient, and asking they delete it.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ A Covid-19 contact tracing card trialled by iwi volunteers has earned the thumbs-up for being convenient and to easy use, especially for those who are not tech savvy, Te Arawa kaumātua Monty Morrison says (first published November 25, 2011).

The affected patient was called by a senior staffer who informed them of the error. The Privacy Commissioner was also made aware of what had happened, Claire said.

As a result, processes around sending such emails have been changed.

Contact tracing staff now send a test email to a patient verifying it is the right address before sending confidential information, she said.

In response to other questions from Stuff, Claire said there were no instances where the Auckland Regional Public Health Service had identified a Covid-19 contact tracing failure during 2020.

No contact tracing staff had been subject to disciplinary action for the privacy breach or any other matter, Claire said.

A spokeswoman for the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the patient received an apology.