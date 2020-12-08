Covid-19 managed isolation misconduct: Health manager resigns amid investigation

A worker at the Distinction Hotel managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

A healthcare manager at a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland resigned during a misconduct investigation, Stuff has learned.

Mystery surrounds the nature of the misconduct but the Auckland District Health Board (DHB) says it did not involve personal impropriety with a guest.

The scant available details on the investigation came in a response to an Official Information Act request.

Stuff asked the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which oversees managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), in late August various questions regarding allegations of misconduct at the network of hotels.

On November 9, more than two months later and beyond the statutory 20 working day limit for Official Information Act requests, the Ministry transferred some questions to Auckland DHB and other boards around the country in areas with isolation hotels.

Auckland DHB chief executive Alisa Claire eventually responded in an emailed letter on Monday.

On August 1, Counties Manukau DHB started employing the healthcare workforce at Auckland MIQ facilities, after taking over from the Ministry of Health.

Since then, one staff member working in the health response at Auckland’s MIQs was investigated for unspecified alleged misconduct, Claire said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A hotel staff worker sanitises the outside of Stamford Plaza on July 10, 2020 in Auckland.

The incident, involving an “agency employed manager”, happened in late August and the employee concerned resigned during the investigation.

The DHB withheld all further details, citing the section of the Official Information Act designed to protect privacy.

A DHB spokeswoman said “agency employed manager” referred to a health worker in a manager role at an Auckland MIQ.

“They were employed through an employment agency as opposed to being directly employed by Counties Manukau DHB.”

About 14 per cent of the health workforce at Auckland MIQs are employed via agencies, the spokeswoman said.

The DHB is yet to respond to questions requesting clarification of the nature of the misconduct.

Claire said in her response none of the health staff at MIQs had been investigated for alleged personal impropriety with guests.

Canterbury DHB said in a similar OIA response it investigated two allegations of misconduct among MIQ workers, both of which involved sleeping on shift. Neither allegation was upheld.

Lakes DHB in Rotorua said no MIQ staff in its catchment had been investigated.

The Defence Force upheld three instances of alleged misconduct or impropriety in managed isolation hotels since October, according to details obtained by Stuff in another Official Information Act response.

On November 9 at the Novotel Ellerslie isolation hotel in Auckland, a soldier passed a returnee a note including the service member’s personal phone number.

The soldier was immediately removed from duty at the hotel and returned to the unit.

They were charged under the Armed Forces Discipline Act for an unspecified offence.

About a month earlier, at the Ibis isolation hotel in Rotorua on October 26, a Defence Force staffer showed an “explicit image” on their phone to a civilian security guard.

They were removed from duty and made to undertake corrective training as part of Operation Respect’s sexual ethics and respectful relationships module.

However, they were not charged under the Armed Forces Discipline Act.

Also in Rotorua, at the Rydges isolation hotel, a Defence Force staff member was accused of “anti-social behaviour towards civilian security guards” on October 22.

That allegation was upheld and the individual was removed from duty.

They faced no charges under the Armed Forces Discipline Act, but the service member was deemed unsuitable for further participation in Operation Protect - the Defence Force's contribution to the government’s Covid-19 response.