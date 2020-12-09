Covid-19: Three new cases of virus, all in managed isolation

The government's Covid-19 contact tracing app will soon feature Bluetooth technology. It means the app will send users an alert if they have been near another user who tests positive for the virus.

There are three new cases of Covid-19 to report, all in managed isolation, on Wednesday.

Of the three new cases, two were active cases and one was historical, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the two active cases, one arrived on December 7 but their country of origin was not yet available, the ministry said.

The second active case is a person who arrived on December 3 from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates.

The historical case is a person who arrived on December 2 from the United Kingdom via Singapore. They tested positive for the virus during routine testing on day three.

“Further investigation indicated this is a historical case, now recovered,” the ministry said.

Another suspected historical case has been detected in a crew member on the CTG Cobalt, docked at the Port of Tauranga after arriving from Japan and now en route to Timaru.

No crew members had come ashore, so there was a very low risk of transmission to the New Zealand community, the ministry said.

The crew member returned a weak positive test, with a high CT value, indicating an old infection.

They had no symptoms and were no longer infectious. All other crew members had tested negative.

Until the current investigation by public health staff is concluded, no crew members will be allowed to leave the vessel.

The case is not yet reported in official figures while it is still being investigated.

On Monday, the ministry announced it was reducing the frequency of its regular Covid-19 updates to four times a week.

Covid-19 updates, which are currently published every day at 1pm, will be scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On those days, the ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

Any “significant development”, such as a case emerging in the community, would be reported sooner if required.

New Bluetooth capabilities will be rolling out on the NZ Covid Tracer app on Thursday and will digitally record a user’s “anonymous handshake” with people they come into contact with.

“In the event that somebody tests positive [and you digitally] shook their hand, you would be notified of that,” the Ministry of Health deputy director of general data and digital Shayne Hunter​ explained.

The technology began development in Ireland in May and has been available since July. But New Zealand has chosen to roll it out in the lead-up to the holidays.

“We are going to have a lot of people moving around,” Hunter said. “[It’s a] good time to get it out into the app.”

Two previously reported Covid-19 cases have now recovered, the total number of active cases is 55. The total number of confirmed cases is 1732.