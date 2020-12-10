Covid-19: No virus numbers to be released, for first time in nine months

More than two dozen shops are empty on Auckland's Queen Street as the economic effect of Covid-19 begins to bite.

The Ministry of Health will not be announcing whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, for the first time since March.

New Zealand had its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on February 28 and from March 3 onwards, daily updates have been provided to media and the public with an update on any new cases.

On Monday, the ministry announced it was reducing the frequency of its regular Covid-19 updates to four times a week.

The updates are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On those days, the ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

Any “significant development”, such as a case emerging in the community, would be reported sooner if required.

“At this stage of New Zealand’s response to Covid-19, we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities,” the ministry said.

”We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place.”

When New Zealand entered alert level 4 lockdown in March, a livestreamed daily 1pm Covid-19 briefing with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield began.

At its peak, it rated twice as high as 1News.

As the country moved down alert levels, the frequency of the livestreamed updates went down and the ministry instead sent out a daily email of numbers.

When it was announced Auckland would move back to level 3, while the rest of the country would move to level 2, the televised updates came back.