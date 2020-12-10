Covid-19: How does the Pfizer vaccine destined for NZ actually work?

New Zealand has secured 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine pending regulatory approval – enough for 750,000 New Zealanders.

The vaccine uses new technology, based on deploying a tiny snip of genetic code called messenger RNA (mRNA) to trigger the immune system.

Work had been done on these vaccines for decades, but one had never before been approved for use – until now.

In a Science Media Centre briefing on Thursday, University of Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist, explained how they work.

How do vaccines work?

Vaccines contain weakened or inactive parts of a particular organism (antigen) that trigger an immune response within the body.

If the body encounters the real antigen later, it already knows how to defeat it.

Frank Augstein/AP A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.

How are mRNA vaccines different?

Rather than having the viral protein inside the vial, an mRNA vaccine contains the “instructions” for our own bodies to make the vaccine.

The body translates these instructions and teaches our cells how to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein”, found on the surface of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Our immune system recognises the protein doesn't belong there, triggering an immune response.

That response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected.

“It actually gets you to make the vaccine yourself,” Petousis-Harris said.

David White/Stuff Vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says that, if successful, mRNA vaccines could pave the way for other options for different diseases.

This mimics what the SARS-CoV-2 virus does in nature, but the vaccine mRNA codes only for a “critical fragment” of the viral protein – giving the immune system a preview of what the real virus looks like without causing disease.

What does this mean for people who receive the vaccine?

As mRNA vaccines are not live, they are theoretically likely to be safe for everyone to receive, Petousis-Harris said.

People with immune-compromised, damaged or weakened immune systems (due to chemotherapy, HIV or pregnancy) cannot be given live vaccines.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP New Zealand has put its hand up for 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA rather than live or weakened strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Although live vaccines don't cause disease because they are made with a weakened form of a virus or bacteria, there is a concern someone with a severely weakened immune system could get sick after getting one.

However, it is looking likely that it will “be fine” for these groups to receive mRNA vaccines, as they do not present the same risk, she said.

Can people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 still get sick?

No vaccine is 100 per cent protective, Petousis-Harris said.

Data from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials show about five people in every 100 vaccinated people might still get Covid-19.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be administered this week, as the country becomes the first in the world to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, no vaccinated people showed signs of severe disease if they did contract the illness, she said.

This would vary by vaccine too, she said, but mRNA vaccines look “pretty close” at preventing severe disease in all those who receive it.

How long will protection last?

That is one thing we do not yet know, Petousis-Harris said.

“Hopefully” immunity from a Covid-19 vaccine will be for the long term, but this remains to be seen.

Will they work the same for everyone?

Preliminary findings from the Pfizer and Moderna trials showed there didn’t appear to be any difference in efficacy among the elderly, who are inherently more at risk.

However, there are a couple of groups, such as pregnant women, that “we don’t know about just yet”, Petousis-Harris said.

Will we see more mRNA vaccines in the future?

“Yes, absolutely,” Petousis-Harris said.

“It opens up more options for [vaccines for] other diseases” that would be potentially quicker and cheaper, she said.