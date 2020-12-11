Covid-19: Six new cases of coronavirus reported in managed isolation

A bungle by Taranaki health officials has resulted in the crew of an overseas cargo vessel being allowed shore leave before they completed Covid-19 isolation protocols.

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Of the six cases, five were active and one was historical.

One case arrived on November 26 from South Africa via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff There were three new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Another case arrived on December 1, from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. This person was also tested due to being in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No virus numbers to be released, for first time in nine months

* Covid-19: Three new cases of virus, all in managed isolation

* Covid-19: Six new cases of virus all in managed isolation



Two of the cases arrived on December 3 from the United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates. On the same day another case who arrived from the United Arab Emirates also tested positive after being in a bubble with a confirmed case.

The historical case arrived on December 7​​​​​​, from the United Kingdom via Singapore, and was tested upon arrival due to being symptomatic.

Serology testing revealed the case was historical and not infectious, the ministry said.

The member of the Pakistan cricket team who remained in managed isolation was also released on Friday.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 57.

Two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation due to suspicion they are historical cases. Which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,736.

On Monday, the ministry announced it was reducing the frequency of its regular Covid-19 updates to four times a week.

The updates are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On those days, the ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

Any “significant development”, such as a case emerging in the community, would be reported sooner if required.

“At this stage of New Zealand’s response to Covid-19, we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities,” the Ministry said.

”We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place.”

The ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Sunday, December 13. Any significant development will be reported sooner if required.