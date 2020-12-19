Covid-19: Hundreds of military staff need psychological checks after MIQ incidents

Hundreds of military personnel working at managed isolation and quarantine facilities have reported being exposed to traumatic incidents which required psychological checks.

The proportion of staff requiring wellbeing checks from specialists after deployment to the isolation hotels, 15 per cent, is on par with other Defence Force military deployments to overseas war zones or natural disasters at home.

During the Auckland August coronavirus cluster, the Government announced 500 more Defence personnel would be deployed to managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

The move was meant to bolster security and credibility after scandals involving civilian security guards at New Zealand's network of isolation hotels, including falling asleep on the job and leaking guests’ details on Snapchat.

Soldiers serve as security and are now a regular sight patrolling the perimeter of the hotel facilities.

Supplied A guest has praised the staff for their help after a water pipe burst, flooding rooms of the Sudima Auckland Airport hotel.

Defence personnel working on Operation Protect, Defence’s contribution to the government's battle against Covid-19, were asked to complete a questionnaire asking about their wellbeing, and another relating to their exposure to “critical incidents”.

Out of 1718 returned questionnaires, 268 personnel (16 per cent) indicated they had been exposed to “challenging situations while on task”, according to a written response supplied by headquarters chief of staff Air Commodore AJ Woods under the Official Information Act.

“This was comprised of 246 (14.3 per cent) who indicated exposure to something that required a check in by NZDF Psychology and 22 (1.3 per cent) who asked for an NZDF psychologist to contact them to discuss their response or the experience,” Woods said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Soldiers on Vincent St, central Auckland outside the Grand Millennium isolation hotel after a fire alarm in November.

Just over 10 percent (179 personnel) met Defence’s threshold for support on the general wellbeing questionnaire.

Woods said the figure was similar to the average for military operation debriefs, where 15 per cent of deployed personnel require additional follow-up.

A copy of one of the questionnaires, obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act, shows Defence personnel were asked if they'd experienced a range of critical incidents during their timing serving in MIQs.

The personnel were asked if they’d experienced guests becoming argumentative or verbally abusive, or police call-outs they felt could have escalated.

Also listed under the questions asking about critical incidents were “any signifiant interactions with the media”.

The questionnaire goes on to ask if the service member was involved in a death on site, dealing with or moving human remains, or transporting sick people.

Woods said as of November 20, four of the 427 personnel involved in the first cycle of Operation Protect had left the military, while nine were in the process of departing.

“For reference, this is lower than the average attrition rate,” Woods said.

“Drawing a direct link between an individual’s service in an MIQ facility and any subsequent decision to leave the NZDF is unsound.

“Individuals seek release from service for a number of reasons, and although exiting personnel are asked to complete an exit survey indication their reasons for seeking release, many do not.”