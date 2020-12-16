Covid-19: Four new cases of virus, all in managed isolation

Holidaymakers are being warned to have backup plans if they're not able to return home during the summer break because of Covid-19.

There are four new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Two of the cases are part of the same family, and arrived on December 9 from the Czech Republic via Germany and Singapore.

The other two travelled together and arrived in New Zealand on December 10 from the United States.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF New Zealand is currently at alert level 1. (File photo)

Genome sequencing of an Air New Zealand staff member who tested positive for the virus after flying from the United States, has shown the lineage doesn’t match any genomes previously sequenced in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Prepare for a short lockdown while on holiday, pack a 'Covid kit', Government warns

* Extra layer of protection as Covid tracer app gets Bluetooth upgrade

* Covid-19: Tracer app use lowest in months amid new community cases



The same genome lineage has been reported in the United States, the Ministry said.

The three aircrew members who were close contacts have returned negative day five test results.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced one new case of the virus in managed isolation, during a press conference explaining how the Government plans to manage community transmission of the virus should it arise this summer.

In Monday's announcement, there were no new cases of Covid-19, either in managed isolation facilities or at the border.

Meanwhile, the government has unveiled its plan for a possible resurgence of Covid-19 in the summer break, using an outbreak at a music festival or a campground as one scenario.

In that example, all the campers would have to stay longer, and in their bubbles, until health officials could assess the situation and get contact tracing going.

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said the reaction to every situation would be different but in the example given on Tuesday, health officials would likely need everyone to stay on-site for a day or two.

Holidaymakers in New Zealand are also being asked to pack a “Covid kit” and stay put at their campgrounds if Covid-19 emerges during the summer break.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins are asking holidaymakers to pack a “Covid kit” when they go away over summer.

A “Covid kit” should include soap, sanitiser and masks, in case an outbreak occurs.

Washing hands, scanning QR codes with the NZ Covid Tracer app at cafes and restaurants, and activating the Bluetooth function on that app were encouraged in the marketing material for the plan.

The Ministry of Health said Covid-19 updates will continue throughout the Christmas period, but there will be no update on Christmas Day.

New Zealand currently has no cases of Covid-19 within the community.

Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 43, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,744.