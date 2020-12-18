Covid-19: Any new cases of the virus expected to be announced at 1pm

The Government is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

Any new cases of Covid-19 confirmed over the past two days will be announced by the Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon.

In the latest Ministry of Health update, on Wednesday, four new cases of the virus were announced. All are in managed isolation.

On Thursday, the government announced free Covid-19 vaccines would be available to the entire population of New Zealand from the middle of 2021.

Two new agreements have been signed for two-dose vaccines: One for 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will cover 3.8 million people; and another for 10.72 million doses of a vaccine from Novovax, enough for 5.36 million people.

“This will be New Zealand’s largest immunisation rollout ever,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement issued on Thursday morning.

The Government has also announced it will spend $75 million supporting Pacific nations to vaccinate for Covid-19.

“We want to make sure Pacific countries can also access suitable options and have the support they need to run successful immunisation campaigns,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.