Covid-19: Visa changes mean many onshore migrants will be able to stay and work for longer

Migrant workers in New Zealand will be able to stay and work here longer due to visa changes.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi, announced a six-month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders, along with their partners and children, on Sunday.

“Our economy is bouncing back better than expected, and we are seeing labour shortages across many industries,” Faafoi said.

“With the labour market outlook being more optimistic, we are implementing a range of changes to ensure the migrant workforce already in New Zealand can supplement employers’ efforts to recruit New Zealanders who have lost jobs due to Covid-19.”

Along with the extension for employer-assisted work visa holders, working holiday visas would also be extended six months.

There would also be a postponed stand down period for low-paid essential skills visa holders, and the 2019 median wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings would be retained until at least July 2021.

Faafoi said this would provide certainty for both employers and workers.

“We will continue to watch closely how the labour market develops and whether further extensions are needed.”

Currently, there were about 192,000 migrant workers in New Zealand, which was a similar number to last year, Faafoi said, but without changes the number would drop as visas expired.

“With border restrictions in place to keep Covid-19 out, we cannot bring the numbers of migrant workers into New Zealand that many industries have come to rely on, especially for their peak seasons.

“Our priority remains to help get New Zealanders into jobs, and we encourage employers to continue focusing on longer-term workforce planning, training, and improving wages and conditions to attract a local workforce.

“While these changes will allow employers to retain their existing migrant workforce, they will still need to prove that no New Zealanders are available before hiring new employees.”