Covid-19: Taiwan records first community transmission since April, case linked to infected NZ pilot

Taiwanese students get their temperature checked as they enter the Taipei American school in March. The country has been one of the success stories of the Covid pandemic, not having reported a community case since April.

Taiwan has reported its first community case of Covid-19 since April, a person who had been in contact with an infected New Zealand pilot.

The New Zealand man, aged in his 60s, lives in Taiwan and had tested positive for coronavirus on December 20 after experiencing symptoms while on a cargo flight to the US.

The new case, a 30-year-old woman, was a friend of his and was confirmed to have caught Covid in Taiwan, the country’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Tuesday.

Chen told local media the New Zealand national had not correctly reported all his contacts and movements. Health officials were testing 167 people who have had contact with the woman.

Two people who flew with the pilot have also tested positive.

On Tuesday, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said it had not been contacted by Taiwanese authorities about the pilot.

Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control last reported a domestic case on April 12, when the country had 553 cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths.

Taiwan has been pointed to as a success story in how to respond to the pandemic, especially considering its close business and tourism ties with China, where the virus first emerged late last year.

Its success has in part been attributed to acting very early on.

Taiwanese officials were checking passengers on flights from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic began, as early as December 31 for fever and pneumonia symptoms, according to researchers writing in JAMA, a medical journal.