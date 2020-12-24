Kiwi pilot blamed for Covid resurgence in Taiwan fired by airline

Public health expert Michael Baker reflects on the year of Covid. Could we have acted sooner to stop the virus spreading? Will life ever return to normal?

A New Zealand pilot suspected of bringing Covid-19 into Taiwan has been fired for failing to follow correct coronavirus protocols.

The community case was Taiwan’s first in more than 250 days.

The disciplinary committee of EVA Airways ruled the man should have his contract terminated, effective immediately, for transgressions that included not accurately recording and not correctly reporting all his contacts and movements, and failing to wear a face covering in the cockpit, Reuters reported.

The committee decided these failures clearly showed the pilot had contravened Taiwanese communicable disease transmission law.

An Rong Xu/Getty Images The actions of the pilot have angered locals in Taiwan, which has been pointed to as a success story in how to respond to the pandemic.

“EVA Air has always abided by the government’s epidemic prevention policies, and most crew members also followed the epidemic prevention regulations,” it said, according to Reuters.

“However, the behaviour of an individual employee has undermined everyone’s efforts at epidemic prevention.”

The New Zealand man, aged in his 60s, lives in Taiwan and had tested positive for coronavirus on December 20 after experiencing symptoms while on a cargo flight to the US. Two people who flew with the pilot have also tested positive.

The new community case, a 30-year-old woman, was a friend of his and was confirmed to have caught Covid in Taiwan, the country’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Tuesday.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff The community Covid-19 case has sparked outrage.

170 contacts of the newly infected woman had returned negative tests for the virus and three others were still waiting for their results.

The man's actions have angered the public of Taiwan, which has been pointed to as a success story in how to respond to the pandemic. One television station labelled the unnamed man as a “public enemy”.

Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control last reported a domestic case on April 12, when the country had 553 cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths.

It is believed the pilot in question is being treated for the virus in hospital.