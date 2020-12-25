Sydney shoppers urged to avoid Boxing Day sales after seven new Covid-19 cases

The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded seven locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on Christmas Day – all on Sydney’s northern beaches – as shoppers in the city have been asked to avoid the CBD for Boxing Day sales.

Of the seven cases, four are specifically linked to the cluster in the city's Avalon suburb. Three of the seven cases are still under investigation. Two are household contacts of a previous mystery case on the northern beaches, and one is a person who works on the northern beaches.

More than 69,800 people across the state took a Covid test, a new record beating the 60,184 tests that were reported to 8pm on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Fears grow for new coronavirus cluster in Sydney's CBD

* Covid-19: Sydneysiders learn some restrictions will change across the city in time for Christmas

* Covid-19: New South Wales' cluster grows ahead of a 'Covid Christmas'



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said health authorities remain concerned about the possibility of a city cluster.

"We are still concerned with potential spread through the CBD," she said. "We want to discourage people going to the CBD tomorrow [for Boxing Day shopping]. Please limit your activity."

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Beachgoers socially distance at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Christmas Day as seven more Covid-19 cases were announced.

Berejiklian thanked the pathologists who worked through the night to return the results in a timely way. She also gave credit to Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner for opening the NT border to all NSW residents, except those who have been to the northern beaches.

"[He] has been extremely fair and extremely good at basing his government's decisions on the science and the data and I want to thank him for that," she said.

"He's been consistent the whole way through ... I think the Northern Territory's response is measured and proportionate to the risk, and I ask that other premiers and chief ministers look at that as well."

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Shoppers have been urged to avoid the Boxing Day sales in Sydney’s CBD amid fears the coronavirus cluster could grow.

Unlinked case still under investigation

Chief Medicial Officer Dr Kerry Chant said authorities were still investigating how a man from Belrose on the northern beaches acquired Covid-19.

She said he experienced symptoms on December 10 but has not been linked to the Avalon cluster, nor has he transmitted the virus to anyone.

Dr Chant said Boxing Day shopping sales "can often be busy places" and reiterated the Premier's call for Sydneysiders to avoid the CBD.

"You have a number of alternatives: shop online, shop locally, and defer and delay and avoid crowded environments. And please, if you're going into those shopping sales, please wear a mask."

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon the Northern Territory became the first jurisdiction to lift border restrictions on Sydneysiders.

Nick Moir/Sydney Morning Herald There was barely a car in sight on some of Sydney's busiest roads on Christmas Day.

The Territory now only considers the northern beaches a hotspot, meaning everyone else can now visit and those held in quarantine are being released.

Victoria, which recorded its 56th consecutive day without community transmission, will consider lifting border restrictions next week.

Queensland won't lift its restrictions until at least January 8 after an unlinked case from Western Sydney on December 22.