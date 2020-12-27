Covid-19: Ministry of Health confirms 16 new cases of coronavirus

Did anyone receive a positive Covid-19 test for Christmas? The Ministry of Health update is expected at 1pm. (File photo)

There were 16 new Covid-19 cases over the Christmas period, including an air flight support crew member.

The Ministry of Health said there were also 14 cases in managed isolation and a historical community case confirmed from May.

The new cases arrived from the United States, France, India and Malaysia via Unite Arab Emirates and Pakistan via Qatar and Australia.

One person’s country of origin is yet to be confirmed, however the last leg of their journey was from Singapore.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.42 million registered users and has recorded 144.62m poster QR code scans.

The person who arrived from France was an “air flight support crew member” who arrived on December 22, the ministry said.

A close contact of that person has returned a negative Covid-19 test and has gone into self-isolation.

A Christchurch resident who returned a weak positive test in May has now been confirmed and recorded as a historical community case.

“At the time, the person was a close contact of a family member who had recently returned from overseas and was in self-isolation at home as managed isolation facilities were yet to be established,” the Ministry of Health statement said.

Seven new cases were announced on Wednesday, the last Covid-19 update before Christmas Day.

Those cases were detected in managed isolation facilities in Christchurch and Auckland, from people who returned to New Zealand from the United States, and South Africa and the Czech Republic via the United Arab Emirates.

One of the cases was classified as historical, and was not included in the total number of active cases, which lies at 49.

Supplied The Trujillo-Bell family, John, Emilio, Gabriella and Paola, blinged out their hotel room for Christmas in managed isolation.

Christmas in quarantine

Instead of wallowing about having to spend Christmas Day stuck in a hotel room, many retuning Kiwis chose to look at the bright side.

John and Paola Trujillo-Bell, and kids Emilio, 13, and Gabriella, 10, recently returned to New Zealand from a 15-month sabbatical in Columbia, but are no slouches when it comes to spreading a bit of joy.

Like many other guests at Christchurch’s Chateau on the Park, the Trujillo-Bell’s pimped up their hotel windows with Christmas baubles and dressed their room with sparkly decorations. Their twinkly lights could illuminate a small airport runway.

“We won’t ever forget this Christmas. It’s a unique situation and you have to make the most of it,” Paola said.

“We need to look at the bright side. It doesn’t matter how hard it gets, you always have to look for something good in a difficult situation. The worst feeling is to feel sad and miserable at this time of the year. You have to keep your spirits up.”

Stacey Knott/Supplied Journalist Stacey Knott, who is in managed isolation after returning from Ghana, is enjoying the excuse to bow out of the festive madness altogether.

For Stacey Knott, a multimedia journalist returning to Wellington from Ghana in West Africa, being in Auckland’s Grand Millennium Hotel for isolation after a hectic schedule covering Ghana’s presidential election was a great excuse to unwind.

“I’m isolating on my own, so like the days leading up to the 25th, Christmas Day will be another day of downtime.

“I’ve seen on Facebook others, especially those with kids, have decorated their hotel rooms for Christmas, which is sweet, but I’m bypassing this.”