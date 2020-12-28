Returnee dies at Auckland's Grand Millennium MIQ facility in Auckland's CBD

A guest has died at the Grand Millennium Auckland.

A returnee at one of Auckland’s isolation facilities has died.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine has confirmed a 63-year-old man who arrived from the Pacific passed away on Monday.

The returnee displayed no Covid-19 related symptoms during his previous daily health checks, Acting MIQ deputy chief executive Andrew Milne said in the statement.

He would not comment further on the details of the death.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 managed isolation misconduct: Health manager resigns amid investigation

* Military managed isolation sleaze: soldiers sent packing for inappropriate conduct

* Fear and loathing in managed isolation: attempts to smuggle meth and other drugs into isolation busted



Earlier, guests at the Grand Millennium were told in a letter from officials at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on Monday evening that a fellow quarantine guest had died in the hotel.

Stuff was passed a copy of the letter by one of the guests at the isolation facility.

The letter stated “a returnee staying at the Grand Millennium sadly passed away.”

“The death has been referred to a coroner and our thoughts are with the returnee's family at this sad time,” the letter read.

The letter said guests might have to remain in their rooms for a “short time period” while they followed procedures for such situations.

The letter also offered contact details of a free trained counsellor.

No details of the guest’s death were immediately available.

Milne said MIQ will not be making any further comment as it was now a coroner's inquiry.

The guest who passed on the letter said they were in their room when the letter was slipped under the door.