Covid-19: Turning our bodies into vaccine factories

OPINION: As I write, it’s almost a year to the day since the first reports emerged of the mysterious illness we now know as Covid-19. Twelve months later and the virus responsible, SARS-CoV-2, has turned the world upside down.

But in that time, we’ve also made incredible progress developing vaccines for Covid-19. We’ve gone from nothing to having almost 20 in phase III clinical trials, some of which are now being rolled out across the world. It’s quite an achievement and a testament to what we can accomplish when enough money and people are thrown at a problem.

The tried-and-tested ways to make vaccines involve giving people a dead or weakened version of the infectious microbe, or the parts of it we want our body to learn to recognise. But the Pfizer/BioNTech​ and Moderna​ vaccines now being rolled out take a completely different approach.

They turn our own bodies into the vaccine factories.

If the approach turns out to be safe and effective, and things are looking very promising, it’ll revolutionise the way we design and make vaccines in the future.

READ MORE:

* US Food and Drug Administration review clears path for second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by Moderna

* Covid-19: How does the Pfizer vaccine destined for NZ actually work?

* Allergic response to Covid-19 vaccine 'not unexpected', no need for jab anxiety say UK experts



How do we turn our bodies into vaccine factories? Inside our cells is a compartment called the nucleus where our DNA lives. That DNA is the instruction manual for creating the proteins that we need to grow and function.

Frederic Sierakowski/AP Health workers inspect vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as they are thawed in a Belgian lab. Thawing of the vaccine is the second step in the process before it can be administered to patients.

DNA isn’t able to leave the nucleus. Instead, it gets turned into a set of instructions that can leave, called “messenger RNA” or mRNA.​ That mRNA leaves the nucleus, goes to our cell’s protein-making structures to be translated into proteins, and then degrades.

The advantages are that it is relatively quick, easy, and safe to make mRNA. The disadvantage is that mRNA is unstable, so while it can last a long time in the freezer, it degrades quite quickly at room temperature.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are synthetic bits of mRNA designed to make our cells manufacture the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. That’s the part of the virus we want our body to recognise so when we encounter the real virus our immune system will protect us from it.

Scientific breakthroughs like this don’t come from nowhere. Messenger RNA was first discovered in the early 1960s but it wasn’t until the late 1980s that scientists learned how to make it from scratch.

Then a new hurdle emerged. When scientists injected mRNA into animals, it induced such a severe immune response that the animals died.

It was Dr Katalin Kariko,​ working with immunologist Dr Drew Weissman,​ who figured out how to stop that severe immune response from happening. And that was crucial for mRNA vaccines to be trialled in humans.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff science columnist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

Kariko made her discovery despite having all her research funding applications rejected. She was even demoted by the University of Pennsylvania for being so unsuccessful at attracting funding. Nevertheless, she persisted.

And thank goodness she did. Kariko has been at the helm of BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine development. We owe her a debt of gratitude.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland and a Deputy Director of Te Pūnaha Matatini, a New Zealand Centre of Research Excellence.