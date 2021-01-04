Covid-19: What you need to know about UK coronavirus strain now in New Zealand

The arrival of a highly-transmissible Covid-19 strain on New Zealand shores from the United Kingdom has experts warning the country's quarantine process will be put to the test.

On Sunday, health authorities announced six cases of Covid-19 have been found to match a newly identified variant of the disease, known as B.1.1.7, which spread rapidly and caused infection rates to soar in the UK.

Six people carrying the new variant – thought to be 50 to 70 per cent more infectious than the regular coronavirus – arrived in New Zealand between December 13 and 25.

The mutant coronavirus strain that sent large parts of England into a "tier 4" lockdown has reached New Zealand – but what does this mean for us?

We look at how the new strain is different, and whether we need to be worried.

Where did the new strain come from?

The B.1.1.7 strain first popped up in genomic sequences in the UK on September 20 in Kent, and September 21 in Greater London, according to the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium (COG-UK).

By mid-December, this had risen to more than 1600 – and they were on the move.

Sequences weren’t just found in Greater London but in other parts of the UK, including Scotland and Wales.

It has since been reported in more than 30 countries worldwide.

It is unclear exactly how B.1.1.7 evolved, but COG-UK scientists believe it may have resulted from someone being chronically infected – shedding the virus for months.

How is it different?

The UK variant is believed to be more transmissible than other variants of the virus found to date.

Peter Dejong/AP The Netherlands banned flights from the United Kingdom in late December in an attempt to make sure the new strain does not reach its shores. The variant is already in more than 30 countries worldwide, including at New Zealand's border.

Though there is no evidence yet that the length of infection is different to any other Covid-19 variant, nor is it more likely to result in severe illness, more transmission means more cases.

UK scientists estimate the new variant increases the Reproduction or ‘R number’ (the average number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to) by between 0.4 and 0.7.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said B.1.1.7 was roughly one-and-a-half times more infectious than earlier versions of the virus.

Are mutations unusual?

Viruses mutate all the time.

However, the B.1.1.7 variant has what COG-UK described as an “unusually large number” of genetic changes.

It has accrued 14 mutations, which COG-UK scientists say is “unprecedented” compared with other genome data seen during the pandemic.

Most branches in the ‘tree’ of SARS-CoV-2 show no more than a few mutations, typically over a “relatively consistent” rate: about 1-2 mutations per month.

What does this mean going forward?

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said the new variant will become “dominant” all over the world over the next couple of months.

Given it is more infectious, it would be harder to contain an outbreak in the community if one was to occur.

“We really want to avoid going into a lockdown, but that could easily happen if an outbreak happens with the new variant,” he told Radio New Zealand.

In a piece for The Spinoff, microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles wrote the new variant shouldn't impact how well vaccines work.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the B.1.1.7 variant was roughly one-and-a-half times more infectious than earlier versions of the virus.

What is New Zealand doing to protect against spread?

The Ministry of Health advised people with the B.1.1.7 variant are cared for with the “same high level of infection protection measures” as all Covid-19-positive cases in quarantine.

"We can assure the public there is no increased risk to the community,” the Ministry said on Sunday.

All Covid-19 cases detected in managed isolation must meet the recovered case definition before being allowed to leave.

They must have been symptom-free for 72 hours, after a period of at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

The confirmation of the new variant would put New Zealand’s MIQ facilities to the test, Wiles earlier said.

“If there are any chinks in the chain, it will find them.”

It was more important than ever that all New Zealanders followed protocols by washing their hands, wearing masks, and scanning QR codes, she said.

On Sunday, the government also announced that from January 15, people arriving from America and the United Kingdom will need to show they've tested negative less than 72 hours before departing.