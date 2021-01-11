Covid-19 outbreak cost district health boards nearly $600 million

New Zealand’s health boards have spent more than $578 million in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand’s 20 district health boards have spent nearly $600 million responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data released to Stuff under the Official Information Act shows between March and mid-November, the 20 DHBs reported $587,782,881 in costs to the Ministry of Health linked to testing for and treating the virus.

More than 1860 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in New Zealand, and more than 1.4 million tests carried out.

Across the country, Auckland DHB racked up the largest total pandemic response cost, accounting for $118m – or one fifth – of the total operating costs reported to the Ministry by the 20 DHBs.

The figures include the costs associated with providing Covid-19 testing, additional cleaning and security, as well as costs from the impacts on the delivery of services – such as transport, or additional IT or communication-related costs.

They also encompass costs related to the purchase of new clinical equipment.

In general, the DHBs which reported the biggest hit to the coffers linked to Covid-19 were those with the highest case numbers, and some of the country's largest populations: including the three Auckland DHBs (Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitematā), and Canterbury.

Counties Manukau DHB, which covers south and east Auckland, reported the second highest Covid-19 costs, with $80.4m spent over the nine-month period.

Canterbury DHB, which saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths following an outbreak at Rosewood Rest Home, reported $66.3m in costs linked to the pandemic – the third highest of the 20 DHBs.

Waitematā DHB, the country's largest health board by population, has had more Covid-19 cases than any other DHB. It also performed the second highest number of tests, behind Counties Manukau.

However, it incurred less than half the Covid-19 costs of neighbouring Auckland DHB, reporting the fourth highest total cost of the 20 DHBs – $56,539,761.

Southern DHB also bucked the trend.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Auckland DHB, which operates Auckland City Hospital, saw the largest Covid-19 costs overall, reporting $118m to the Ministry of Health.

Despite having the same number of Covid-19 cases as Counties Manukau DHB, the third highest in the country by DHB – 216 – it reported a fraction of the costs – $28.5m – of which $2.6m was spent on testing.

Of the $587m, more than $78m was spent by 18 DHBs – testing costs were not available for Nelson Marlborough and West Coast DHBs – on community Covid-19 testing alone.

Auckland DHB reported the largest Covid-19 testing cost, $16.1m, followed by Waitematā DHB on $12.8m.

Testing costs varied widely, with Tairāwhiti DHB reporting just $40,500.

In December, the Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced further funding to cover additional costs being incurred by DHBs due to the pandemic, on an “as-needed basis”.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the expectation was that all “reasonable costs” incurred by DHBs would be covered by these additional funds.

“The ministry is working closely with the DHBs to ensure that funding is allocated and distributed as effectively and efficiently as possible.”