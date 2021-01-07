Covid-19: Four new cases of virus in managed isolation, all from United Kingdom

The Government is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021. (First published December 2020)

There are four new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation.

All are from the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health said two more cases had been confirmed as the new variant strain of the virus. Both arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

“This brings the total number of variant cases sequenced in New Zealand to eight.”

The new variant, known as B117, has a higher reproduction – or R number – leading to an increased rate of transmission.

Those with the variant are cared for with the same high level of infection prevention measures as all positive cases, the ministry said.

“Infection prevention control protocols are in place for all staff, and we can assure the public that there is no increased risk to the community.”

While the UK variant is more transmissible than others, there is no evidence the length of the infection period is any different to any other variant of the virus, nor is it more deadly or serious, the ministry said.

One of the four cases reported on Thursday was historical, while the other three were active and arrived in the country between December 29 and January 5.

From January 15, anyone arriving from the UK or the United States will need to prove they've tested negative less than 72 hours before departing.

Meanwhile, managed isolation and quarantine facilities are expected to have no spare rooms in the next two weeks.

According to the latest managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) daily 14-day forecast from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, spaces in MIQ facilities are “extremely limited” until March.

However, some may come available as people’s travel plans change.

MIQ facilities around the country have a combined operational capacity of 4500 rooms.

In the next 14 days, 4299 of these rooms will be full, with 5627 people staying in them.

One previously reported case has now recovered, and two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation and removed from the total.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 62, while the total number of confirmed cases is 1832.