'Bathing in mould': Mother hits out at state of room in managed isolation hotel in Auckland

The wife of Tall Blacks basketball star Thomas Abercrombie says managed isolation staff have fixed the situation after she publicly complained about the state of the facility in Auckland she is in with her three children.

Monique Abercrombie posted photos in her Twitter feed on Friday of horrendously mouldy fittings and fixtures and wrote one of her children was “bathing in mould”.

On Friday evening she informed Stuff the situation had been “rectified”.

Monique Abercrombie/Twitter Monique Abercrombie has blasted the state of the managed isolation facility she is in with her three children in Auckland.

Abercrombie wrote she was at the Naumi Hotel Auckland Airport – which is advertised as a “luxury boutique hotel”.

She wrote that two of her three children – all under the age of five – had special needs, while it was also taking too long for the process of a medical exemption.

“Breakfast wasn’t delivered until 9.30am when I have special requirements for my 2 autistic children. No bread options. They do not supply baby food..even if you have a baby," she wrote.

READ MORE:

* New start date for New Zealand Breakers

* From level 1 to lockdown: 25 NZ passengers fly straight into Brisbane lockdown

* Air NZ hiring 115 more crew as it braces for tougher border requirements



“Trying to make my son a makeshift quiet sensory safe space for him using pillows and material in our one room is impossible. All of us sitting in the quiet and dark is impossible in one room. And he’s bathing in mould.”

The tweets have since been deleted.

When contacted by Stuff, the hotel staff member said they were unable to make any comment at the time over the complaint.

Thomas Abercrombie, in Australia preparing for the start of the ANBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, tweeted: “This isn’t right...not asking for special treatment but surely they can do better than this...”.