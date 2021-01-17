Covid-19: Shutting the door on returning Kiwis not the answer to rising coronavirus risk, minister says

Holidaymakers are being warned to have backup plans if they're not able to return home during the summer break because of Covid-19.

With a mass vaccination programme still weeks away, the Government is resisting calls to further restrict the number of people returning to New Zealand amid mounting concern over virulent new strains of coronavirus.

Covid-19 Recovery Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed the Government is “actively exploring” an earlier delivery of vaccines for border workers and managed isolation and quarantine staff, who are most at risk of catching the new virus strains.

The regulatory approval system for two of the four vaccines due to be rolled out in New Zealand is already under way.

Experts have warned that the more virulent strains increase the likelihood of a new community outbreak and say New Zealand should further tighten the borders.

But Hipkins told Stuff entry to New Zealand was already “bare bones” and barring New Zealanders from returning home “would be a very big thing for us to back out of”.

There were international rules against it and the consequences for New Zealanders overseas would be huge. “So I can’t envisage us doing that.”

As it was, it was already hard to get into New Zealand.

“We’re strictly rationing the number of people who can arrive here through the voucher system. People are waiting several months to get here. If we were to restrict things further you start to really affect your freight supply, your supply lines and your freight lines.”

The Government has also rejected shifting arrivals to remote areas like Waiouru, saying the infrastructure would not support it.

But Hipkins confirmed it was looking at further tightening up on protective measures for border and managed isolation staff.

The Government hopes to have New Zealanders vaccinated by the end of the year, with a mass vaccination programme scheduled to get underway mid-year.

MIQ spaces are “extremely limited” until March.

The first vaccinations could be rolled out to critical workers as early as March but the Government is under pressure to move even faster.

Hipkins said if the Government could secure an earlier vaccine roll-out it would prioritise border workers, managed isolation and quarantine workers, and frontline health workers where they're working in Covid-related roles, like testing.

There were about 10,000 people in that group and they could be vaccinated within a couple of weeks because they were already being tested regularly, he said. The vaccine could be administered with their usual test.

It has been two months since New Zealand’s last case of community transmission. But with thousands of New Zealanders returning home each week, and managed isolation and quarantine facilities at capacity, the risks of a border breach have increased with the emergence of the more virulent strain.

Brisbane was earlier this month forced into a three-day lockdown after its first case of community transmission in 113 days.

Early vaccination of border workers and managed isolation staff could help shore up New Zealand’s defences against a fresh outbreak, though it is still unknown whether vaccines prevent transmission.

But Hipkins said the Government was “beholden to the international supply chain” when it came to timing, with huge competition around the world for vaccines.

“Yes we’d like to vaccinate as soon as we can but it really just depends on when we actually get some shipments of vaccines.”

Australia has announced it will start rolling out its vaccine programme from mid-February but Hipkins said they were subject to the same supply chain issues as New Zealand.

New Zealand has been praised for its “go hard, go early” approach to Covid, but elimination has bought its own challenges, with few people bothering to use the Covid tracer app, or wear masks.

But Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield was confident attitudes would change if there was a fresh outbreak.

New Zealanders had shown they could respond quickly to a change in circumstances, like a community outbreak.

Dr Bloomfield would not be drawn on what advice he had given the government should there be a new community outbreak.

But he pointed to the success of Brisbane’s short sharp lock down as an example of how to stay on top of the new strains.

“Go hard and don’t take your foot off the accelerator.”

New Zealand closed its borders last March in response to the Covid pandemic.

Even once the country is vaccinated, it’s unlikely the borders will be thrown open immediately.

Hipkins said a phased approach was more likely, and proof of vaccination might be a condition before boarding.

A number of airlines around the world have already said it will become a requirement, including Qantas. Air New Zealand Chief Medical Officer Dr Ben Johnston said the airline was encouraged by the news around vaccines and thinks the wide uptake of vaccines will make travel safer. But it was up to the government to determine entry requirements.

Hipkins told Stuff a requirement for vaccination was something they were looking at.

“Certainly it’s a possibility for non-New Zealanders,” he said.

But returning Kiwis would be a different story.

“For returning citizens and residents I think we would find ourselves falling foul of the Bill of Rights if we said they had to have a vaccine.”