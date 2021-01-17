Two people flying from Auckland to Fiji test positive for Covid-19

The two travellers arrived in Nadi on December 24.

Two travellers flying from Auckland to Fiji have tested positive for Covid-19.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) announced the two new cases were detected during mandatory tests while the pair were in managed isolation in Nadi.

The two women, one aged 49 and the other 58, arrived on Air New Zealand flight NZ952 from New Zealand on December 24 last year.

Both women had been asymptomatic when they arrived in Fiji, and were “safely and hygienically” transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital, the MHMS said in a statement.

Following their standard infection prevention and control protocols, frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with the cases will be monitored and tested as necessary, the statement continued.

The small Pacific nation has only had 55 cases in total since their first case on March 19, 2020.

The last 34 of those have been discovered in border quarantine.

Stuff has contacted the Ministry of Health for comment.