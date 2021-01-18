Covid-19: Six new cases of coronavirus detected at the border

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins says NZ's tracer app use over summer has been woeful. (First published 28/12/20)

There are six new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health said all the cases had been detected at the border.

On Sunday, there were 10 new cases of the virus to report, all in managed isolation.

New border rules requiring travellers from the US and UK to have a pre-departure negative test came into force on Saturday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Security staff outside a managed isolation hotel in Auckland. (File photo)

Both the US and the UK are experiencing unprecedented peaks in Covid-19, with the worldwide death toll reaching the grim milestone of 2 million.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Ministry of Health reveals 10 new cases in two days at border

* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about the South African and UK variants that have arrived at the border

* Covid-19: Where New Zealand's imported cases have originated from



Customs reported very high compliance with the new rules over the weekend, the Ministry of Health said.

The rule requiring a pre-departure test will be rolled out further in the coming weeks. Only travellers from Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Islands will be exempt.

From Monday, further new requirements will mean people arriving in New Zealand will need to take an extra test within 24 hours of landing. The existing day 3 and day 12 tests will continue as normal.

Covid-19 Recovery Minister Chris Hipkins said Covid-19 vaccinations should be available to the public by the middle of the year.

The Covid-19 vaccine roll out will be the largest ever mass immunisation campaign in New Zealand's history.

He said he was optimistic that there would a public roll-out by the middle of the year, but it depended on when supplies arrived in New Zealand.

“We're expecting to see a reasonably significant number of vaccines, three different vaccine types arriving some time in that second quarter," he said.

“The sooner they arrive, the sooner we can start making them available to the public.”