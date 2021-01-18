Covid-19: Chinese city reports coronavirus found on ice cream

A man gets a swab for the coronavirus test at a hospital in Beijing, China.

The coronavirus was found on ice cream produced in eastern China, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, according to the government.

The Daqiaodao Food Co, in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, a city government statement said. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas.

The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.

Fonterra and Synlait have both said that it is not their milk, but rather the powder from the Ukraine that is being blamed by the Chinese.

Virologist Stephen Griffin told Sky News the incident was "probably a one-off" and shouldn't cause panic.

"The chances are that this is the result of an issue with the production plant and potentially down to hygiene at the factory," Griffin said.

He suggested it is likely cold storage temperatures and fat ingredients could explain why Covid-19 had survived on the ice cream.

The Chinese government has suggested the disease, first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, came from abroad and has highlighted what it says are discoveries of the coronavirus on imported fish and other food, though foreign scientists are sceptical.