Covid-19: Six new cases of virus, all in managed isolation

A top New Zealand epidemiologist warns that pre-depature testing is not enough to keep Covid-19 out of New Zealand communities.

There are six new cases of Covid-19 to report.

One of the cases was classified as historical and deemed not infectious, the Ministry of Health said.

Five of the new cases travelled from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe and the United States. One of the case’s country of origin was still being determined.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff There were six new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Six new cases of coronavirus detected at the border

* Covid-19: Air New Zealand staff to undergo saliva testing to help ESR study

* Covid-19: South Africa strain arrived in December, Ministry notified nine days later



The case from South Africa tested positive on day 24. That person was within a travel bubble of a previously confirmed case reported on December 31.

The infected person has been in the Auckland quarantine facility since the contact case was detected.

The historical case had travelled from Russia as part of an internation fishing crew, which left New Zealand on December 18.

Genome sequencing results from the latest sequencing run by ESR are due on Wednesday.

The Ministry said a separate website update would be provided when it was received.

On Monday, there also were six new cases of the virus to report.

One of the cases, a person who travelled from the United States, was found to be a historical case.

The other cases had travelled from South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom.

No additional cases with the UK or South Africa variants of Covid-19 had been identified in genome sequencing from the latest weekly sequencing run by ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research), the Ministry said.

On Tuesday, pre-departure testing requirements were extended to travellers from most countries.

Travellers from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands – including Fiji, Samoa, Tokelau, Tuvalu and Vanuatu – are exempt, but passengers on inbound flights from all other destinations will require the test.

From February 8, anyone failing to show evidence of a negative approved test or medical certificate will incur a fine of $1000.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 76. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,911.